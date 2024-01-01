Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken sandwiches in Neptune

Neptune restaurants
Neptune restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Local Smoke BBQ - Neptune City

719 NJ-35, Neptune City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.75
Hand rubbed and grilled to perfection. Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion and our BBQ Sauce. Served with potato chips
Grilled Chicken Sandwich Combo$18.00
Hand rubbed and grilled to perfection. Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion and our BBQ Sauce. Served with 1 side and 1 drink
More about Local Smoke BBQ - Neptune City
#1 Mild Grilled Chicken Sandwich Combo image

 

La Rosa Grill - Tinton Falls

4060 Asbury Ave East, Tinton Falls

No reviews yet
Takeout
#1 Mild Grilled Chicken Sandwich Combo$8.99
Marinated Grilled Chicken served with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
More about La Rosa Grill - Tinton Falls

