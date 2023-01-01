Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Mussels in
Neptune
/
Neptune
/
Mussels
Neptune restaurants that serve mussels
Al Ponte
1311 Route 35 South, Neptune
No reviews yet
Mussels
$16.00
white wine, pancetta, rosemary, toasted bread
More about Al Ponte
Sea Crab
25 S Main St, Neptune City
No reviews yet
Drunken Mussels
$16.00
More about Sea Crab
