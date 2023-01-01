Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp rolls in Neptune

Neptune restaurants
Neptune restaurants that serve shrimp rolls

JamaGrille Neptune - 2200 NJ-66

2200 NJ-66, Neptune City

Jerk Shrimp Spring roll$8.00
Curry Shrimp Spring roll$8.00
Sea Crab

25 S Main St, Neptune City

Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.95
