Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shrimp rolls in
Neptune
/
Neptune
/
Shrimp Rolls
Neptune restaurants that serve shrimp rolls
JamaGrille Neptune - 2200 NJ-66
2200 NJ-66, Neptune City
No reviews yet
Jerk Shrimp Spring roll
$8.00
Curry Shrimp Spring roll
$8.00
More about JamaGrille Neptune - 2200 NJ-66
Sea Crab
25 S Main St, Neptune City
No reviews yet
Shrimp Tempura Roll
$8.95
More about Sea Crab
Browse other tasty dishes in Neptune
Chicken Tenders
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken
French Fries
Chili
Caesar Salad
Chicken Sandwiches
Mac And Cheese
More near Neptune to explore
Asbury Park
Avg 4.4
(42 restaurants)
Long Branch
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Belmar
Avg 4.2
(18 restaurants)
Manasquan
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Bradley Beach
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Spring Lake
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Eatontown
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Howell
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Sea Girt
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2284 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(689 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 5
(6 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(892 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(840 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(961 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(294 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(383 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(366 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston