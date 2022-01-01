Go
Toast

Neptune Surfside Grill

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD

8001 Long Beach Blvd

Avg 3.6 (8 reviews)

Popular Items

Zesty Twisted Fries$4.95
Spicy seasoned fries
Fry Flight$9.95
Fries served with 3 different dipping sauces-parmesan garlic, sweet Thai chili and spicy cheddar sauce.
Cheesesteak$9.95
Our Staten Island roll, mounds of Rib-eye, pick your cheese, people wait
all winter for these.
Lobster Roll$23.95
Big chunks of tail, claw, and knuckle meat, celery, and dill, little mayo, on a NE Roll served with fries.
BYO--Build Your Own$9.95
Build your own burger YOUR way! Mix & match any way you want.
Thick Cut Fries$4.95
The Famous Breakfast Sandwich$5.95
Our’s is simply the best! Choose real Taylor Pork Roll, Bacon, Ham, or Sausage, add a fresh egg, and cheese, have it on the bagel of your choice, English muffin, Kaiser roll, it really is LBI’s way to take on the day, and for 1.50 add our hash brown, known as the “Harvey Cedars Life Guard”
Healthy House$15.95
Arugula & Spinach, grilled peaches, avocado, walnuts, blueberries, fresh mozzarella.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.95
Crispy fried, heaven or hell, basil aioli, coleslaw, and dill pickle.
Ahi Tuna$14.95
Hefty Tuna Steak grilled or blackened to perfection, served with seaweed salad, wasabi, soy glaze, on a brioche bun.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering

Location

8001 Long Beach Blvd

Harvey Cedars NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Black Eyed Susans

No reviews yet

Black Eyed Susans is a beach casual restaurant located in Harvey Cedars, New Jersey opened by Chef Partners Ashley Pellagrino & Christopher Sanchez. Our food is both highly creative and very approachable. We create menus based on seasonally available ingredients, much of which are sourced from local farms, distributors, and fishermen. We believe that the best food is grown locally and with respect for the environment, so we've spent the past ten years building relationships with farmers and fishermen who fit the bill! We use many organic ingredients, sustainably caught fish and seafood, and pasture raised meats.

Birdy's Cafe

No reviews yet

Enjoy carefully sourced coffee, handmade pastries and elevated light fare in an open, inviting atmosphere.

Neptune Market

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Agnello's

No reviews yet

Kitchen is open from 9am-3pmDaily------------------------
Market is open from 9am-4pmDaily-----------------------

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston