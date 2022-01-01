Go
Toast

NERAI

Nerai offers a modern and sophisticated twist on Greek dining in the heart of New York City. Our flavorful dishes present high quality ingredients from across the world with an emphasis on sustainability. The freshness of our ingredients and the traditional Greek flavor in our dishes is one you will remember long after your meal.

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

55 E 54th St • $$$

Avg 4.5 (2339 reviews)

Popular Items

Grape Arugula Salad$16.00
baby spinach & arugula, goat cheese, caramelized hazelnuts and grapefruit balsamic vinaigrette
Extra PIta Bread$4.00
2 pieces
Greek Fries$12.00
crispy fries with oregano and crumbled feta
Falafel$24.00
chickpea fritters with Israeli salad, hummus and harissa
Galaktoboureko
Organic Chicken Platter$29.00
served with tzatziki, lemon potatoes, cherry tomato salad, and grilled pita
Greek Salad$19.00
Tomato salad with feta, cucumber, onions, olives and croutons
Spinach Pies$16.00
3 individuallly wrapped spinach parcels served with ouzo yogurt
Trio of Traditional Spreads$23.00
tzatziki, spicy feta, and hummus served with 2pcs of pita
Salmon$36.00
pan seared Faroe Island salmon served over spinach rice
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Intimate
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Sommelier
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

55 E 54th St

New York NY

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sweet Annies Bar & Eatery

No reviews yet

Bar & Eatery

Papillon Bistro & Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Il Postino

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Beatnic - Midtown East

No reviews yet

FRESH NEW NAME.
SAME CRAZY DELICIOUS FOOD.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston