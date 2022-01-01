NERAI
Nerai offers a modern and sophisticated twist on Greek dining in the heart of New York City. Our flavorful dishes present high quality ingredients from across the world with an emphasis on sustainability. The freshness of our ingredients and the traditional Greek flavor in our dishes is one you will remember long after your meal.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
55 E 54th St • $$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
55 E 54th St
New York NY
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
