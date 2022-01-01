Go
Nerdvana Frisco is an unpretentious upscale restaurant and bar focused on contemporary american dining, craft beer, local coffee and video game culture. Enjoy one of our handcrafted dishes while watching the latest e-sports tournament.Have a local craft beer while slashing through mobs at our free play setups.@nerdvana is the place to enjoy nerd passion outside the norm.

5757 Main St Suite 112

Popular Items

Okra Bites$7.00
Bites of fried, fresh cut okra , fried until golden and served with our Sonic Boom sauce.
Sonic Boom Salad$9.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, shredded cheddar, egg, and bacon and tossed in our Sonic Boom dressing.
Mac & Cheese Ballz$8.00
Our amazing house-made Mac & Cheese, breaded and fried until golden. Dip in our Sonic Boom sauce for extra POW!
Chicken Bites$8.00
Bites of fried crispy chicken breast pieces with our house habanero or classic BBQ sauce.
High Steaks Sandwich$14.00
Shaved, seared prime cut ribeye beef, grilled white onion, horseradish aioli* and Provolone cheese on grilled sourdough. Served with au jus for dipping. Served with beer battered French fries
Brick Chicken$21.00
A half chicken, deboned and marinated in rosemary, lemon, and garlic before being seared under a hot brick. Served over mashed potatoes and brussels sprouts. Topped
with our house lemon thyme beurre blanc.
BDK Burger Development Kit$11.00
Choice of Fresh prime beef*, grilled chicken breast, fried chicken breast or black bean veggie patty. Served with beer battered french fries. Lettuce, tomato, pickle and red onion on the side.
L33T Fries$9.00
Crispy beer battered french fries, layered with melted cheddar, bacon and green onions. Topped with sour cream. Served with salsa on the side. Add grilled jalapenos for .50
Brisket Quesadilla$14.00
Our Beef Tenderloin Tip Quesadillas, are made with braised beef tenderloin tips, melted cheddar and mozzarella cheeses. Served with house made fire roasted salsa, sour cream and fresh pico de gallo.
French Fries$3.50
Location

5757 Main St Suite 112

Frisco TX

Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
