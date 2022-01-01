Nero's Foundry Cafe

Go
Popular Items

Chicken Parmigiano$8.75
Kettle Chips$1.75
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$8.75
Sliced grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, pecorino romano cheese
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$8.75
Chicken Cutlet, buffalo sauce, lettuce, ranch dressing
The Promenade$7.00
2 freshly cooked eggs, sauteed spinach, chopped red onions and jalapenos, and a homemade garlic mayo with melted swiss cheese on toasted wheat
Grilled Veggie Wrap$8.75
Grilled vegetables of the day topped with feta cheese
Tuscan Grilled Chicken Panini$8.95
Grilled chicken, feta cheese, arugula, top with balsamic glaze
Tuna Salad$7.50
Classic Turkey$7.95
Bacon, Egg and Cheese Sandwich$5.75
Location

235 Promenade Street

Providence RI

SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
