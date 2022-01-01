Go
Nervous Charlie’s

FOOD ALLERGY NOTICE: Please be advised that Nervous Charlie's menu items may contain or come into contact with wheat, eggs, sesame, tree nuts, and/or soy. If you have any questions, or have a food allergy that requires special food handling, please call us at the shop (512-366-5305).

5501 N Lamar Blvd.

Popular Items

The Tree Hugger$11.00
Cucumber, spinach, tomato, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, and your choice of cream cheese. Served on your choice of bagel.
*Sandwich cut in half by default*
Single Bagel$1.50
Half-Dozen (7 Bagels)$10.00
Coffee (16 oz.)$3.25
Proudly serving our signature Texas Coffee Traders specialty roasts. Please let us know how many dairy or non-dairy (soy) creamers and sugars you'd like for your coffee in the text box below.
The Classic$7.00
2 fried eggs and your choice of protein and cheese. Served on your choice of bagel.
*Sandwich cut in half by default*
Dozen (13 Bagels)$16.00
The Alexa$8.00
Tomato, avocado, and your choice of cream cheese. Served on your choice of bagel.
*Sandwich cut in half by default*
Bagel w/ Cream Cheese$3.25
Bagel with Lox$11.00
Acme lox from Brooklyn, sliced red onion, capers, and your choice of cream cheese. Served on your choice of bagel. *Sandwich cut in half by default*
The Longhorn$11.00
2 fried eggs, cheddar cheese, breakfast potatoes, Charlie's hot sauce (contains dairy), and your choice of protein. Served on your choice of bagel. *Sandwich cut in half by default*
Location

Austin TX

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
