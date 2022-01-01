Go
Latin American

Nest at Nurture

Open today 7:45 AM - 7:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

2949 Federal Blvd

Denver, CO 80211

Popular Items

Reishi Coffee Cake (v, gf)$6.00
Topped with espresso creme.
Blue Pearl Smoothie (df, gf)$12.00
Arugula, avocado, banana, jicama, coconut milk, pearl powder, shilajit + blue majik.
Ruby$10.99
Organic Cold-Pressed Juice //
Beet, orange, fennel, pear, turmeric, fennel + lemon.
Purchase includes a $1 bottle deposit. Return your bottle for $1 off your next purchase at Nest!
Cleanse$59.99
The Daily Cleanse includes the following to be had in the sequence below // When you pick up your cleanse, you'll receive the FULL schedule, that includes rotating smoothie selection. PLEASE PLACE ORDER 48HRS IN ADVANCE OF DESIRED PICK-UP TIME.
See website for more information.
1. Onyx Juice
2. Clean + Green Smoothie
3. Detox Soup (V, GF)
4. Ruby Juice 5. Malachite Juice
6. Broth | Organic Chicken Bone Broth or Umami Veggie
Organic Umami Veggie Broth (V, GF)$13.00
Shitake mushrooms, root vegetables, fresh turmeric, ginger root, garlic, miso + fresh herbs
Toppings (included)
fresh ginger, lemon zest, green onions, parsley, chili flakes, cayenne + black pepper
Spring Cobb (vg, df ,gf, contains coconut)$15.00
Tasty acres mixed greens, golden + red beets, tri color roasted potato, hard
boiled egg, avocado, coconut bacon, chili flakes + lemon tahini dressing
Topaz$10.99
Onyx$10.99
Organic cold pressed juice // Activated charcoal, ginger root, lemon juice, lavender + local raw honey.
Purchase includes a $1 bottle deposit. Return your bottle for $1 off your next purchase at Nest!
Bowl of Detox Soup$8.00
Organic Chicken Bone Broth (GF)$16.00
Organic roasted chicken, root vegetables, fresh turmeric, ginger root, celery, garlic + fresh herbs.
Toppings (included)
fresh ginger, lemon zest, green onions, parsley, chili flakes, cayenne + black pepper
All hours

SundayClosed
Monday7:45 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:45 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:45 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:45 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:45 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm

Location

2949 Federal Blvd, Denver CO 80211

Directions

Gallery

Harvest Cobb (df, gf) image
Cleanse image
Nest at Nurture image

