Go
Toast

Sin City Tacos

Come in and enjoy!

1 Garden State Plaza

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Itoen Green Tea$4.00
No sugar, no artificial coloring
Pepsi$3.50
Evian$4.00
Lemonade
12oz Bottle

Location

1 Garden State Plaza

Paramus NJ

Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

16 Handles

No reviews yet

Test

El Asadero Mexican Grill

No reviews yet

"We are a family-owned and operated Mexican restaurant serving your favorite traditional Mexican dishes."

bb.q Chicken

No reviews yet

enjoy the best Korean fry Chicken

Sticky's Finger Joint

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston