NetShed No.9
Comfy cafe with patio & water views serving breakfast and lunch Thursday - Monday and open Friday and Saturday nights for dinner.
3313 Harborview Drive
Popular Items
Location
3313 Harborview Drive
Gig Harbor WA
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Brimstone PNW Smokehouse
Located in downtown Gig Harbor, the food here at Brimstone is inspired by BBQ flavors found around the country and we add our PNW twist. Also on the menu; Tacos, Nachos, Donuts, Mac & Cheese.
Brix 25°
Flavors of the Northwest!
Harbor General Store
Come in and enjoy!
Morso Bistro & Wine Market
Come on in and enjoy!