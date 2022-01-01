NetShed No.9

Includes: Buck’s Fizz Kit with your choice of orange or cranberry juice and a bottle of sparkling wine; our Hot Chocolate made from scratch with melted valrhona french chocolate, cinnamon, spices; Chef’s Breakfast Strata - a flavorful casserole of eggs, chorizo, leeks, potatoes, chèvre, cream; includes a jar of our tomato jam & a jar of chimichurri; and a skillet of cinnamon rolls with icing on the side. The food is made to be popped into the oven for a quick heat up; the hot chocolate just needs to be warmed on a stove top.

