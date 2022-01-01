NetShed No.9

Go
Comfy cafe with patio & water views serving breakfast and lunch Thursday - Monday and open Friday and Saturday nights for dinner.

3313 Harborview Drive

Popular Items

Sausage Breakfast Burger$14.45
Turn a regular burger into a breakfast burger...ditch the hamburger and put on the sausage ... add a fried egg, bacon, and cheese. Happily laying on a housemade English muffin with a smear of our own tomato jam.
Smothered Mission Burrito$12.35
We cram Chile Rubbed Pork Shoulder, a little garlic, a little lime, and a lot of smoke into our tortilla and then add black beans, some scrambled eggs, and potatoes. Wrap it and smother it with our smokey chipotle tomatillo salsa and top it with melty cheddar cheese and sour cream.
Bam Bam Bon Mi$14.75
Banh Mi sandwiches are CRAZY delicious. The sandwich, with a nod to two cultures (french & vietnamese) is a tasty treat. Our crunchy roll is slathered in siracha butter then stuffed with soy-garlic marinated short ribs that were smashed on the griddle, a drizzle of GG sauce, pickled chiles, cilantro & daikon-carrot slaw.
Triple Berry French Toast$13.50
French baguette slices soaked in a rich and creamy vanilla custard. Macerated berries, fresh from the field. Perfectly airy whipped ricotta. These are the parts that make the magic. Then we griddle the baguette, drizzle it with maple syrup, scoop on the berries and top it with the creamy ricotta for French Toast perfection.
CHRISTMAS BREAKFAST MEAL (available for pickup Thur, Dec 23rd between 2pm - 5pm). This is the only meal available for Christmas. We are unable to offer our normal menu on this day.$95.00
Includes: Buck’s Fizz Kit with your choice of orange or cranberry juice and a bottle of sparkling wine; our Hot Chocolate made from scratch with melted valrhona french chocolate, cinnamon, spices; Chef’s Breakfast Strata - a flavorful casserole of eggs, chorizo, leeks, potatoes, chèvre, cream; includes a jar of our tomato jam & a jar of chimichurri; and a skillet of cinnamon rolls with icing on the side. The food is made to be popped into the oven for a quick heat up; the hot chocolate just needs to be warmed on a stove top.
Ricotta & Sourdough Pancake$13.75
Sublime. That is the word for this pancake. It is moist, creamy with a fleck of cornmeal to keep it sturdy enough for the syrup. Topped with sea-salt whipped butter and a side of vanilla-bourbon maple syrup. Comes with a side of bacon and potatoes too.
Skillet of Warm Cinnamon Rolls$9.75
No raisins, a powdered sugar glaze, and a dough that is a buttery thing of beauty, filled with layer upon layer of cinnamon and sugar.
Eggs (side)$3.50
Simple Scramble$6.75
Sometimes you just want to mix your food altogether. We are sure you parents wouldn't like that so we did it for you. Scrambled eggs, small cubes of potatoes, cheddar cheese, and sausage. All scrambled together and ready to eat.
Buffalo Milk$5.50
Location

3313 Harborview Drive

Gig Harbor WA

Sunday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 12:00 am
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 12:00 am
