Cabo Baja Tacos & Burritos

No reviews yet

Cabo is a restaurant that commits and dedicates to preserve Mexican food recipes as they are made in Mexico so we deliver an authentic flavor to our customers in the U.S.A.

Like in our country, we prepare everything fresh from scratch. In Mexico there is a large availability and easy access to fresh ingredients straight from local farmers, fishermen and even cattle growers. That’s how we learned nothing beats FRESH! And that is something we try to keep here. We search all around to get the freshest ingredients possible so we can deliver exceptional flavor to our customers. That definitely you can taste!

