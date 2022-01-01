Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Sparks
  • /
  • Nevada Brining Company - 185 E Glendale Ave
Banner picView gallery

Nevada Brining Company - 185 E Glendale Ave

Open today 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

185 E Glendale Ave

Sparks, NV 89431

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm

Location

185 E Glendale Ave, Sparks NV 89431

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Carolina Kitchen & BBQ Co.
orange starNo Reviews
950 Glendale Avenue Sparks, NV 89431
View restaurantnext
Reicher's Atomic Chicken
orange starNo Reviews
950 Glendale Avenue Sparks, NV 89431
View restaurantnext
Cantina Los Tres Hombres- Victorian Ave- NEW - 926 Victorian Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
926 Victorian Avenue Sparks, NV 89431
View restaurantnext
Blind Onion Pizza & Pub - Victorian Square
orange starNo Reviews
824 Victorian Ave Sparks, NV 89431
View restaurantnext
Great Full Gardens at the Legends
orange starNo Reviews
1330 Scheels Drive Suite F-102 Sparks, NV 89434
View restaurantnext
The Phoenix - 1310 Sheels Dr, suite C170
orange starNo Reviews
1310 Sheels Dr, suite C170 Reno, NV 89431
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Sparks

Reno

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Carson City

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Truckee

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Tahoe City

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

South Lake Tahoe

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Nevada City

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Colfax

No reviews yet

Grass Valley

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Placerville

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Nevada Brining Company - 185 E Glendale Ave

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston