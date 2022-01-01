Go
Toast

Never On Sunday

We serve Greek, Italian and American cuisine and have been serving Baltimore for over 50 years.

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS

829 N Charles St • $

Avg 4 (934 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheesesteak Sub$10.99
Chicken Tenders$10.49
Slice Cheese$3.99
French Fries$5.99
Chicken Cheesesteak Sub$10.99
18 Cheese Pizza$15.99
Gyros on Pita Bread$10.00
Chicken Souvlaki on Pita Bread$10.99
14 Cheese Pizza$13.99
Buffalo Wings$10.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

829 N Charles St

Baltimore MD

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Brewer's Art

No reviews yet

Great food and beer in mid-town Baltimore!

The Manor

No reviews yet

The Manor, an eclectic venue on the cutting edge of style - features a vast selection of worldly cuisine, EDM and house music, weekend entertainment & Baltimore's #1 voted drag brunch.

Minato Sushi Bar

No reviews yet

Minato, a place where u can find a modern twist on traditional Japanese style cuisine. Come in and enjoy an elegant atmosphere, vibrant music, lively crowd, inventive cocktails, and sushi from the highest-grade fresh fish available. Voted #1 sushi bar by Baltimore City Paper six times and by Baltimore Magazine twice, nominated as one of the top 5 Best International Cuisine Restaurants in Maryland, and inducted in the Restaurant Association of Maryland's Hospitality Hall of Honor, Minato has hailed as a stable in the Mount Vernon community. If you aren’t a fan of sushi, you can also enjoy a variety of cooked cuisine as well, ranging from inventive dumplings to stewed soups. Either way, Minato aims to provide an enjoyable, delicious, and memorable experience.

Fishnet

No reviews yet

At Fishnet, the quality of every plate we serve starts with the quality of our fresh fish, which we responsibly and sustainably source from regional waters whenever possible. We pride ourselves on the kind of chef-driven details that have long been synonymous with fine dining, but that are delivered to our guests in a cozy unpretentious fast casual setting. You will often find us butchering salmon in our kitchen, making dishes from scratch and paying attention to the time honored methods that underpin our pure and simple operation. Come check us out!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston