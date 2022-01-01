Go
Nevera Juice Bar - Fresno

Come in and enjoy!

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS • SANDWICHES

2311 Kern St • $

Avg 4.6 (93 reviews)
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

2311 Kern St

Fresno CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
