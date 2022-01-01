Go
Nevera Juice Bar - Fresno

Our vision at the Nevera Juice Bar is simple, serve our community by delivering fresh ingredients and healthier options to people searching for a happier life.

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS • SANDWICHES

2311 Kern St • $

Avg 4.6 (93 reviews)

Popular Items

Vinaigrette Salad$7.49
Spring mix, apple, orange, strawberry, craisins, pecans, raspberry vinaigrette, choice of protein.
Whole Wheat Sandwich$7.49
Wheat bread, lettuce, white American cheese, tomato, avocado, chipotle, choice of protein.
Caesar Salad$7.49
Lettuce hearts chopped, Parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar Dressing, choice of protein.
Premium Salad$7.49
Spring mix, avocado, tomato, cucumber, honey mustard, choice of protein.
Spinach Wrap$7.49
Spinach tortilla, provolone cheese, tomato, avocado, chipotle, lettuce, choice of protein.
Meal Replacement$6.99
Peanut butter, banana, rolled oats, almonds, cinnamon, protein, ice, choice of milk, choice of sweetener.
Grilled Panini$7.49
French roll, lettuce, provolone cheese, tomato, avocado, chipotle, choice of protein.
Acai Bowl$7.99
Organic Sambazon acai, strawberry, banana, coconut, organic hemp granola, honey.
Strawberry Banana$6.49
Strawberry, banana, protein, orange juice, ice, choice of sweetener.
Croissant$7.49
Toasted croissant, lettuce, white american cheese, tomato, avocado, chipotle, choice of protein.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

2311 Kern St

Fresno CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
