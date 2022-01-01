Go
Nevera Juice Bar

For over 10 years, our family-owned and operated juice bar has promised to serve the highest quality ingredients at the best value. Our goal is to educate the community about the benefits of consuming healthy alternatives while offering affordable foods that taste delicious and nourish your body & mind.

Popular Items

Ginger Lemon Honey Shot$3.49
Ginger, lemon juice, honey.
Fresh-Start Shot$3.49
Ginger, lemon juice, honey, apple cider vinegar.
Dragon Fruit Smoothie$6.99
Dragon fruit blend, pineapple, mango protein, ice, orange juice, choice of sweetener.
Almond- Berry$6.99
Organic almond butter, strawberries, chocolate powder, pink himalayan sea salt, protein, choice of milk, organic agave nectar.
Melt Down$6.99
Strawberry, blueberry, blackberry, fat burner, protein, ice, water, choice of sweetener.
Ginger Shot$2.99
Ginger
Wheatgrass Shot$2.99
Slow pressed wheatgrass
Meal Replacement$6.99
Peanut butter, banana, rolled oats, almonds, cinnamon, protein, ice, choice of milk, choice of sweetener.
Volumizer$6.99
Strawberry, banana, amino- acids, chocolate, protein, ice, choice of sweetener.
Slim Trim$6.99
Strawberry, banana, fat burner, protein, ice, choice of milk, choice of sweetener.
Location

11743 Whittier Blvd.

Whittier CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
