Nevera Juice Bar
For over 10 years, our family-owned and operated juice bar has promised to serve the highest quality ingredients at the best value. Our goal is to educate the community about the benefits of consuming healthy alternatives while offering affordable foods that taste delicious and nourish your body & mind.
Popular Items
Location
11743 Whittier Blvd.
Whittier CA
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
