New Albany restaurants you'll love

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Exchange Pub + Kitchen
118 West Main Street, New Albany
|Popular items
|All-American Burger
|$14.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickle, Mayo, American Cheese, Pretzel Bun
|Goat Cheese Fritters
|$9.00
goat cheese, panko, bacon date aioli, smoked honey
|(D) English Fish + Chips
|$20.00
beer battered cod, fries, habagardil tartar sauce, creamy cole slaw
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS
The Standard Plate & Pour
207 east main street, New Albany
|Popular items
|Fish Tacos
|$13.00
Blackened or fried white fish, mustard braised kale, cajun remoulade, onion straws, toasted corn tortillas.
|Fried Green Tomatoes
|$10.00
Panko fried green tomatoes, parmesan, cajun remoulade sauce.
|Cannolis
|$9.00
Sweet ricotta filled crispy cannoli shells, bourbon cherries, chocolate, toasted pistachios.
Pints&Union
114 East Market, New Albany
|Popular items
|Fish and Chips
|$17.00
8 oz London Pride Active Yeast battered fried haddock over house frites w/ slaw, lemon dill, tartar sauce, & curry catsup
|Union Smash Burger
|$10.50
Steamed smash burger, onions, American cheese, Union sauce, pickles, & shrettuce. Sub impossible meat for +$2
|Vindaloo
|$15.00
Your choice of chicken, rose veal, haddock, paneer, or seasonal vegetables w/ housemade vindaloo sauce (spicy caramelized onion curry w/ Kashmiri chilies, ginger, & lentils) served over a bed of Jeera rice w/ naan & assorted chutneys.
Vegan (depending on protein choice), Gluten-free.
Topp't PIzza & Salad Company
379 Professional Ct, New Albany
|Popular items
|2-5 topp't
|$8.69
Your choice of dough + sauce, paired with shredded mozzarella and up to 5 toppings of your choice.
|Unlimited
|$9.99
Your choice of dough + sauce, paired with shredded mozzarella and your choice of toppings.
|Full Topp’t Salad
|$9.49
PIZZA
8th Street Pizza
411 E Spring Street, New Albany
|Popular items
|BYO Classic
Build your favorite dream pizza your way.
|All Meat
NYC style All Meat pizza includes pepperoni, sausage, bacon, beef, ham, and loads of cheese.
|Cheesy Bread
|$11.00
Our 12" Cheesy Bread is loaded with Colby, Monterey Jack, and Mozzarella cheese. It’s garlicky and cheesy and absolutely irresistible! Served with marinara sauce.
Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen
3113 Blackiston Mill Road, New Albany
|Popular items
|Monster Cookie
|$3.50
With a hand-iced monster face, these delicious cookies are scary good!
|Caramel Dutch Apple Pie
|$21.00
Fresh sliced apples placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell, topped with a sweet crumble. Our proprietary caramel icing is then spread over the crumble topping. Delicious!
|Pecan Pie
|$21.00
Our proprietary pecan filling placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell.
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Brooklyn and the Butcher
148 E Market St, New Albany
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Roma crunch lettuce, tossed with House Caesar dressing, parmesan Reggiano and brioche croutons
|Chicken Composed
|$30.00
Joyce Farms Chicken airline breast served on top of schmaltz cooked potatoes with roasted lemon and chicken jus.
|Cheesecake
|$7.00
New York style cheesecake. Order it plain or with your favorite addition of amarena cherries, chocolate or caramel sauce. Staff favorite is the banana fosters made with Captain Morgan rum to order!
Ready Set Prep’d
1222 State St. Suite 4, New Albany,
|Popular items
|Winter Beet Salad w/ Lemon Basil Vinaigrette
|$8.25
Roasted Beet Salad w/ Mixed Greens, Pickled Fennel, Bee Pollen, Nutty Granola, Goat Cheese & Lemon Basil Vinaigrette
320 Calories | 7 P | 17 C (11 net) | 27 F | 6 Fiber | 10 Sugar (2 added)
Allergens: Dairy, Tree Nuts
|Guac It Like It's Hot
|$6.50
toast w/ RSP guacamole, pickled red onion and tajin
*Available on Blue Dog Bakery Levain Sourdough, Multigrain Bread or Chaffle (Low Carb/GF option - Egg & Cheese waffle)
Macros for full order regular toast (sourdough): 370 Calories | 12 P | 57 C (50 net) | 12 F | 7 Fiber | 4 Sugar (2 added) | 750 mg Sodium
Dairy-Free; Vegetarian/Vegan
Can be gluten-free/low carb if done on a Chaffle
|Salmon Burger "Sushi" Bowl
|$14.00
Miso Salmon Burger w/ Steamed Rice, Cucumbers, Pickled Red Onion, Carrots, Avocado, Toasted Nori & Sriracha Aioli
580 Calories | 37 P | 64 C (60 net) | 18 F | 4 Fiber | 4 Sugar (2 added)
Allergens: Egg, Fish, Gluten, Soy
*Can be vegetarian by subbing chickpeas or tofu (Vegan with sub vegan aioli)
Our Lady of Perpetual Hops
300 Foundation Blvd, New Albany
|Popular items
|Berry Poppin’ (Growler Included)
|$24.00
|Autocorrect (Growler Included)
|$21.00
|5 Foot Somethin’ (Growler Included)
|$20.00
Board and You Bistro - New Albany
434 Pearl Street, New Albany
|Popular items
|Four Cheese Pasta
|$24.00
Bucatini Pasta, ricotta, boursin, aged English cheddar, parmigiano-reggiano, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, served with Legacy Bakery toast points.
(Vegetarian)
Add Protein: grilled chicken +6, grilled salmon +8
|Boujee Grilled Cheese
|$13.00
Prosciutto, arugula, aged English Cheddar, fontina & fig jam served on Legacy Bakery sourdough bread.
|Buffalo Chicken Fritters
|$14.00
Burrata, blue cheese, panko, house-made buffalo sauce, shredded chicken, green onions, topped with house-made buffalo sauce, blue cheese jalapeno aioli, and fontina cheese
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Tucker's American Favorites
2441 state street, New Albany
|Popular items
|Fish & Chips
|$12.99
Two flaky code fillets, blackened, fried, or broiled.
|Salmon
|$17.99
8oz of our bourbon-marinated Atlantic salmon. Served with 2 Tuck's sides.
|Tuck’s Burger
|$12.49
Juicy, 1/2 pound Black Angus Beef grilled to your liking on a brioche bun.
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Cluckers
4308 Charlestown Rd, New Albany
|Popular items
|Fries
|$2.99
|Signature Chicken Salad
|$10.49
|Ranch
|$0.49
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Recbar 812
336 Pearl St, New Albany
|Popular items
|Frosted Flake Tenders
|$10.00
Theeeeeeeey’re great! Chicken tenders hand breaded in Frosted Flakes. Served with honey mustard.
|Porky's Totchos
|$13.50
Mountain of crispy seasoned tots smothered in queso & topped with pulled pork, bacon & green onions. Drizzled with honey bourbon bbq & ranch
|Kids Mini Burgers
|$6.00
Two sliders topped with cheddar cheese
Legacy Pizza and Bakery
1001 Vincennes St Suite 100, New Albany
|Popular items
|Reuben
|$10.00
Toasted Legacy whole grain bread, 1000 Island, Swiss, Corned Beef OR Pastrami, Sauerkraut.
|Small Margherita
|$15.00
We start our version of this Italian classic w/our house made pesto sauce, then top with fresh basil, Regular and Fresh Mozz, Romano & Tomatoes.
|Chef Salad
|$10.00
Our House Salad w/Ham, Pepperoni & Salami, Romano Cheese. Served w/your choice of 2 dressings, always on the side.
Parlour New Albany
223-225 State Street, New Albany
|Popular items
|14 Build Your Own
|$14.99
Red sauce or olive oil base, mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings
|10 Build Your Own
|$10.99
Red sauce or olive oil base, mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings
|Cheesesticks
|$12.99
Pizza dough topped with house-made garlic butter and shredded mozzarella cheese
