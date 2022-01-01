New Albany restaurants you'll love

New Albany restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • New Albany

New Albany's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Salad
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Chicken
Gastropubs
Must-try New Albany restaurants

The Exchange Pub + Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Exchange Pub + Kitchen

118 West Main Street, New Albany

Avg 4.5 (396 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
All-American Burger$14.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickle, Mayo, American Cheese, Pretzel Bun
Goat Cheese Fritters$9.00
goat cheese, panko, bacon date aioli, smoked honey
(D) English Fish + Chips$20.00
beer battered cod, fries, habagardil tartar sauce, creamy cole slaw
More about The Exchange Pub + Kitchen
The Standard Plate & Pour image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS

The Standard Plate & Pour

207 east main street, New Albany

Avg 4.4 (163 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fish Tacos$13.00
Blackened or fried white fish, mustard braised kale, cajun remoulade, onion straws, toasted corn tortillas.
Fried Green Tomatoes$10.00
Panko fried green tomatoes, parmesan, cajun remoulade sauce.
Cannolis$9.00
Sweet ricotta filled crispy cannoli shells, bourbon cherries, chocolate, toasted pistachios.
More about The Standard Plate & Pour
Pints&Union image

 

Pints&Union

114 East Market, New Albany

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fish and Chips$17.00
8 oz London Pride Active Yeast battered fried haddock over house frites w/ slaw, lemon dill, tartar sauce, & curry catsup
Union Smash Burger$10.50
Steamed smash burger, onions, American cheese, Union sauce, pickles, & shrettuce. Sub impossible meat for +$2
Vindaloo$15.00
Your choice of chicken, rose veal, haddock, paneer, or seasonal vegetables w/ housemade vindaloo sauce (spicy caramelized onion curry w/ Kashmiri chilies, ginger, & lentils) served over a bed of Jeera rice w/ naan & assorted chutneys.
Vegan (depending on protein choice), Gluten-free.
More about Pints&Union
Topp't PIzza & Salad Company image

 

Topp't PIzza & Salad Company

379 Professional Ct, New Albany

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
2-5 topp't$8.69
Your choice of dough + sauce, paired with shredded mozzarella and up to 5 toppings of your choice.
Unlimited$9.99
Your choice of dough + sauce, paired with shredded mozzarella and your choice of toppings.
Full Topp’t Salad$9.49
More about Topp't PIzza & Salad Company
8th Street Pizza image

PIZZA

8th Street Pizza

411 E Spring Street, New Albany

Avg 4.7 (1159 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BYO Classic
Build your favorite dream pizza your way.
All Meat
NYC style All Meat pizza includes pepperoni, sausage, bacon, beef, ham, and loads of cheese.
Cheesy Bread$11.00
Our 12" Cheesy Bread is loaded with Colby, Monterey Jack, and Mozzarella cheese. It’s garlicky and cheesy and absolutely irresistible! Served with marinara sauce.
More about 8th Street Pizza
Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen image

 

Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen

3113 Blackiston Mill Road, New Albany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Monster Cookie$3.50
With a hand-iced monster face, these delicious cookies are scary good!
Caramel Dutch Apple Pie$21.00
Fresh sliced apples placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell, topped with a sweet crumble. Our proprietary caramel icing is then spread over the crumble topping. Delicious!
Pecan Pie$21.00
Our proprietary pecan filling placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell.
More about Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen
Brooklyn and the Butcher image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Brooklyn and the Butcher

148 E Market St, New Albany

Avg 4.5 (2515 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar Salad$12.00
Roma crunch lettuce, tossed with House Caesar dressing, parmesan Reggiano and brioche croutons
Chicken Composed$30.00
Joyce Farms Chicken airline breast served on top of schmaltz cooked potatoes with roasted lemon and chicken jus.
Cheesecake$7.00
New York style cheesecake. Order it plain or with your favorite addition of amarena cherries, chocolate or caramel sauce. Staff favorite is the banana fosters made with Captain Morgan rum to order!
More about Brooklyn and the Butcher
Ready Set Prep’d image

 

Ready Set Prep’d

1222 State St. Suite 4, New Albany,

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Winter Beet Salad w/ Lemon Basil Vinaigrette$8.25
Roasted Beet Salad w/ Mixed Greens, Pickled Fennel, Bee Pollen, Nutty Granola, Goat Cheese & Lemon Basil Vinaigrette
320 Calories | 7 P | 17 C (11 net) | 27 F | 6 Fiber | 10 Sugar (2 added)
Allergens: Dairy, Tree Nuts
Guac It Like It's Hot$6.50
toast w/ RSP guacamole, pickled red onion and tajin
*Available on Blue Dog Bakery Levain Sourdough, Multigrain Bread or Chaffle (Low Carb/GF option - Egg & Cheese waffle)
Macros for full order regular toast (sourdough): 370 Calories | 12 P | 57 C (50 net) | 12 F | 7 Fiber | 4 Sugar (2 added) | 750 mg Sodium
Dairy-Free; Vegetarian/Vegan
Can be gluten-free/low carb if done on a Chaffle
Salmon Burger "Sushi" Bowl$14.00
Miso Salmon Burger w/ Steamed Rice, Cucumbers, Pickled Red Onion, Carrots, Avocado, Toasted Nori & Sriracha Aioli
580 Calories | 37 P | 64 C (60 net) | 18 F | 4 Fiber | 4 Sugar (2 added)
Allergens: Egg, Fish, Gluten, Soy
*Can be vegetarian by subbing chickpeas or tofu (Vegan with sub vegan aioli)
More about Ready Set Prep’d
Our Lady of Perpetual Hops image

 

Our Lady of Perpetual Hops

300 Foundation Blvd, New Albany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Berry Poppin’ (Growler Included)$24.00
Autocorrect (Growler Included)$21.00
5 Foot Somethin’ (Growler Included)$20.00
More about Our Lady of Perpetual Hops
Board and You Bistro - New Albany image

 

Board and You Bistro - New Albany

434 Pearl Street, New Albany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Four Cheese Pasta$24.00
Bucatini Pasta, ricotta, boursin, aged English cheddar, parmigiano-reggiano, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, served with Legacy Bakery toast points.
(Vegetarian)
Add Protein: grilled chicken +6, grilled salmon +8
Boujee Grilled Cheese$13.00
Prosciutto, arugula, aged English Cheddar, fontina & fig jam served on Legacy Bakery sourdough bread.
Buffalo Chicken Fritters$14.00
Burrata, blue cheese, panko, house-made buffalo sauce, shredded chicken, green onions, topped with house-made buffalo sauce, blue cheese jalapeno aioli, and fontina cheese
More about Board and You Bistro - New Albany
Tucker's American Favorites image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Tucker's American Favorites

2441 state street, New Albany

Avg 3.5 (46 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fish & Chips$12.99
Two flaky code fillets, blackened, fried, or broiled.
Salmon$17.99
8oz of our bourbon-marinated Atlantic salmon. Served with 2 Tuck's sides.
Tuck’s Burger$12.49
Juicy, 1/2 pound Black Angus Beef grilled to your liking on a brioche bun.
More about Tucker's American Favorites
Cluckers image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Cluckers

4308 Charlestown Rd, New Albany

Avg 4.1 (434 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fries$2.99
Signature Chicken Salad$10.49
Ranch$0.49
More about Cluckers
Recbar 812 image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Recbar 812

336 Pearl St, New Albany

Avg 4.7 (175 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Frosted Flake Tenders$10.00
Theeeeeeeey’re great! Chicken tenders hand breaded in Frosted Flakes. Served with honey mustard.
Porky's Totchos$13.50
Mountain of crispy seasoned tots smothered in queso & topped with pulled pork, bacon & green onions. Drizzled with honey bourbon bbq & ranch
Kids Mini Burgers$6.00
Two sliders topped with cheddar cheese
More about Recbar 812
Legacy Pizza and Bakery image

 

Legacy Pizza and Bakery

1001 Vincennes St Suite 100, New Albany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Reuben$10.00
Toasted Legacy whole grain bread, 1000 Island, Swiss, Corned Beef OR Pastrami, Sauerkraut.
Small Margherita$15.00
We start our version of this Italian classic w/our house made pesto sauce, then top with fresh basil, Regular and Fresh Mozz, Romano & Tomatoes.
Chef Salad$10.00
Our House Salad w/Ham, Pepperoni & Salami, Romano Cheese. Served w/your choice of 2 dressings, always on the side.
More about Legacy Pizza and Bakery
Mac's Hideaway image

 

Mac's Hideaway

1636 Slate Run Rd, New Albany

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Mac's Hideaway
Jack's Bakery image

 

Jack's Bakery

4510 Charlestown Rd, New Albany

Avg 4.3 (19 reviews)
Takeout
More about Jack's Bakery
Parlour New Albany image

 

Parlour New Albany

223-225 State Street, New Albany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
14 Build Your Own$14.99
Red sauce or olive oil base, mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings
10 Build Your Own$10.99
Red sauce or olive oil base, mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings
Cheesesticks$12.99
Pizza dough topped with house-made garlic butter and shredded mozzarella cheese
More about Parlour New Albany
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in New Albany

Salmon

Fish And Chips

Chili

Fritters

Caesar Salad

Pretzels

Cheesecake

Cake

