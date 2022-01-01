New Albany bars & lounges you'll love
More about The Exchange Pub + Kitchen
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Exchange Pub + Kitchen
118 West Main Street, New Albany
|Popular items
|Exchange Burger
|$17.00
Frisee, Madeira Mushrooms, Stilton Blue Cheese, Grilled Red Onions, Brioche Bun
|All-American Burger
|$14.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Mayo, American Cheese, Pretzel Bun
|(D) English Fish + Chips
|$20.00
beer battered cod, fries, habagardil tartar sauce, creamy cole slaw
More about Brooklyn and the Butcher
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Brooklyn and the Butcher
148 E Market St, New Albany
|Popular items
|Steakhouse Burger
|$18.50
Creekstone Farm beef topped with Tillamook Cheddar and LTO on a brioche bun. Served with Parmesan truffle frites.
|Brooklyn Wedge
|$13.00
Iceberg wedge topped with smoked tomato, smoked bacon, Kennys smoked blue cheese dressing and brioche gremolata
|Cheesecake
|$7.00
New York style cheesecake. Order it plain or with your favorite addition of amarena cherries, chocolate or caramel sauce. Staff favorite is the banana fosters made with Captain Morgan rum to order!
More about Board and You Bistro - New Albany
Board and You Bistro - New Albany
434 Pearl Street, New Albany
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Fritters
|$14.00
Burrata, blue cheese, panko, house-made buffalo sauce, shredded chicken, green onions, topped with house-made buffalo sauce, blue cheese jalapeno aioli, and fontina cheese
|Four Cheese Pasta
|$24.00
Bucatini Pasta, ricotta, boursin, aged English cheddar, parmigiano-reggiano, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, served with Legacy Bakery toast points.
(Vegetarian)
Add Protein: grilled chicken +6, grilled salmon +8
|PB & J Cheesecake
|$10.00
The best cheesecake in town! Mascarpone peanut butter cheesecake, strawberry compote, sea salt and chocolate almond crumble, honey vanilla whip cream, fresh strawberries
More about Recbar 812
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Recbar 812
336 Pearl St, New Albany
|Popular items
|Frosted Flake Tenders
|$10.00
Theeeeeeeey’re great! Chicken tenders hand breaded in Frosted Flakes. Served with honey mustard.
|Porky's Totchos
|$13.50
Mountain of crispy seasoned tots smothered in queso & topped with pulled pork, bacon & green onions. Drizzled with honey bourbon bbq & ranch
|Tots
|$3.00
Our famous tots seasoned with our own Rec Rub
More about Parlour New Albany
Parlour New Albany
223-225 State Street, New Albany
|Popular items
|14 Build Your Own
|$14.99
Red sauce or olive oil base, mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings
|10 Build Your Own
|$10.99
Red sauce or olive oil base, mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings
|Cheesesticks
|$12.99
Pizza dough topped with house-made garlic butter and shredded mozzarella cheese