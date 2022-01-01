New Albany bars & lounges you'll love

Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in New Albany

The Exchange Pub + Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Exchange Pub + Kitchen

118 West Main Street, New Albany

Avg 4.5 (396 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Exchange Burger$17.00
Frisee, Madeira Mushrooms, Stilton Blue Cheese, Grilled Red Onions, Brioche Bun
All-American Burger$14.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Mayo, American Cheese, Pretzel Bun
(D) English Fish + Chips$20.00
beer battered cod, fries, habagardil tartar sauce, creamy cole slaw
Brooklyn and the Butcher image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Brooklyn and the Butcher

148 E Market St, New Albany

Avg 4.5 (2515 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Steakhouse Burger$18.50
Creekstone Farm beef topped with Tillamook Cheddar and LTO on a brioche bun. Served with Parmesan truffle frites.
Brooklyn Wedge$13.00
Iceberg wedge topped with smoked tomato, smoked bacon, Kennys smoked blue cheese dressing and brioche gremolata
Cheesecake$7.00
New York style cheesecake. Order it plain or with your favorite addition of amarena cherries, chocolate or caramel sauce. Staff favorite is the banana fosters made with Captain Morgan rum to order!
Board and You Bistro - New Albany image

 

Board and You Bistro - New Albany

434 Pearl Street, New Albany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Fritters$14.00
Burrata, blue cheese, panko, house-made buffalo sauce, shredded chicken, green onions, topped with house-made buffalo sauce, blue cheese jalapeno aioli, and fontina cheese
Four Cheese Pasta$24.00
Bucatini Pasta, ricotta, boursin, aged English cheddar, parmigiano-reggiano, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, served with Legacy Bakery toast points.
(Vegetarian)
Add Protein: grilled chicken +6, grilled salmon +8
PB & J Cheesecake$10.00
The best cheesecake in town! Mascarpone peanut butter cheesecake, strawberry compote, sea salt and chocolate almond crumble, honey vanilla whip cream, fresh strawberries
Recbar 812 image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Recbar 812

336 Pearl St, New Albany

Avg 4.7 (175 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Frosted Flake Tenders$10.00
Theeeeeeeey’re great! Chicken tenders hand breaded in Frosted Flakes. Served with honey mustard.
Porky's Totchos$13.50
Mountain of crispy seasoned tots smothered in queso & topped with pulled pork, bacon & green onions. Drizzled with honey bourbon bbq & ranch
Tots$3.00
Our famous tots seasoned with our own Rec Rub
Jack's Bakery image

 

Jack's Bakery

4510 Charlestown Rd, New Albany

Avg 4.3 (19 reviews)
Takeout
Parlour New Albany image

 

Parlour New Albany

223-225 State Street, New Albany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
14 Build Your Own$14.99
Red sauce or olive oil base, mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings
10 Build Your Own$10.99
Red sauce or olive oil base, mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings
Cheesesticks$12.99
Pizza dough topped with house-made garlic butter and shredded mozzarella cheese
