New Albany sandwich spots you'll love

Go
New Albany restaurants
Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in New Albany

The Standard Plate & Pour image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS

The Standard Plate & Pour

207 east main street, New Albany

Avg 4.4 (163 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fish Tacos$13.00
Blackened or fried white fish, mustard braised kale, cajun remoulade, onion straws, toasted corn tortillas.
Frickled Pickles$9.00
Crispy fried pickle spears with a Green Goddess dipping sauce.
Fried Green Tomatoes$10.00
Panko fried green tomatoes, parmesan, cajun remoulade sauce.
More about The Standard Plate & Pour
Topp't PIzza & Salad Company image

 

Topp't PIzza & Salad Company

379 Professional Ct, New Albany

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Unlimited$9.99
Your choice of dough + sauce, paired with shredded mozzarella and your choice of toppings.
2-5 topp't$8.69
Your choice of dough + sauce, paired with shredded mozzarella and up to 5 toppings of your choice.
Fountain Drink$2.69
More about Topp't PIzza & Salad Company
Tucker's American Favorites image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Tucker's American Favorites

2441 state street, New Albany

Avg 3.5 (46 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fish & Chips$12.99
Two flaky code fillets, blackened, fried, or broiled.
Tuck’s Burger$12.49
Juicy, 1/2 pound Black Angus Beef grilled to your liking on a brioche bun.
Spinach Dip & Chips$8.49
Spinach and cheese blended in a creamy sauce. Served with fresh tortilla chips.
More about Tucker's American Favorites

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in New Albany

Salmon

Fish And Chips

Chili

Fritters

Caesar Salad

Pretzels

Cheesecake

Cake

Map

More near New Albany to explore

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Jeffersonville

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Prospect

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Corydon

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Crestwood

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Salem

No reviews yet

Sellersburg

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Shelbyville

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Bardstown

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston