New Albany sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in New Albany
More about The Standard Plate & Pour
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS
The Standard Plate & Pour
207 east main street, New Albany
|Popular items
|Fish Tacos
|$13.00
Blackened or fried white fish, mustard braised kale, cajun remoulade, onion straws, toasted corn tortillas.
|Frickled Pickles
|$9.00
Crispy fried pickle spears with a Green Goddess dipping sauce.
|Fried Green Tomatoes
|$10.00
Panko fried green tomatoes, parmesan, cajun remoulade sauce.
More about Topp't PIzza & Salad Company
Topp't PIzza & Salad Company
379 Professional Ct, New Albany
|Popular items
|Unlimited
|$9.99
Your choice of dough + sauce, paired with shredded mozzarella and your choice of toppings.
|2-5 topp't
|$8.69
Your choice of dough + sauce, paired with shredded mozzarella and up to 5 toppings of your choice.
|Fountain Drink
|$2.69
More about Tucker's American Favorites
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Tucker's American Favorites
2441 state street, New Albany
|Popular items
|Fish & Chips
|$12.99
Two flaky code fillets, blackened, fried, or broiled.
|Tuck’s Burger
|$12.49
Juicy, 1/2 pound Black Angus Beef grilled to your liking on a brioche bun.
|Spinach Dip & Chips
|$8.49
Spinach and cheese blended in a creamy sauce. Served with fresh tortilla chips.