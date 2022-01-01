New Albany pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in New Albany
Topp't PIzza & Salad Company
379 Professional Ct, New Albany
|Popular items
|Unlimited
|$9.99
Your choice of dough + sauce, paired with shredded mozzarella and your choice of toppings.
|2-5 topp't
|$8.69
Your choice of dough + sauce, paired with shredded mozzarella and up to 5 toppings of your choice.
|Fountain Drink
|$2.69
PIZZA
8th Street Pizza
411 E Spring Street, New Albany
|Popular items
|Cheesy Bread
|$11.00
Our 12" Cheesy Bread is loaded with Colby, Monterey Jack, and Mozzarella cheese. It’s garlicky and cheesy and absolutely irresistible! Served with marinara sauce.
|Cheese
|$14.00
A classic NYC style cheese pizza.
|Garlic Breadsticks
|$11.00
Our dough rolled in butter, Parmesan/Romano cheese, garlic, and baked to perfection. Served with marinara and garlic sauce.
Legacy Pizza and Bakery
1001 Vincennes St Suite 100, New Albany
|Popular items
|Reuben
|$10.00
Toasted Legacy whole grain bread, 1000 Island, Swiss, Corned Beef OR Pastrami, Sauerkraut.
|Small Margherita
|$15.00
We start our version of this Italian classic w/our house made pesto sauce, then top with fresh basil, Regular and Fresh Mozz, Romano & Tomatoes.
|Chef Salad
|$10.00
Our House Salad w/Ham, Pepperoni & Salami, Romano Cheese. Served w/your choice of 2 dressings, always on the side.
Parlour New Albany
223-225 State Street, New Albany
|Popular items
|14 Build Your Own
|$14.99
Red sauce or olive oil base, mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings
|10 Build Your Own
|$10.99
Red sauce or olive oil base, mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings
|Cheesesticks
|$12.99
Pizza dough topped with house-made garlic butter and shredded mozzarella cheese