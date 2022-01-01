New Albany pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in New Albany

Topp't PIzza & Salad Company image

 

Topp't PIzza & Salad Company

379 Professional Ct, New Albany

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Unlimited$9.99
Your choice of dough + sauce, paired with shredded mozzarella and your choice of toppings.
2-5 topp't$8.69
Your choice of dough + sauce, paired with shredded mozzarella and up to 5 toppings of your choice.
Fountain Drink$2.69
More about Topp't PIzza & Salad Company
8th Street Pizza image

PIZZA

8th Street Pizza

411 E Spring Street, New Albany

Avg 4.7 (1159 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cheesy Bread$11.00
Our 12" Cheesy Bread is loaded with Colby, Monterey Jack, and Mozzarella cheese. It’s garlicky and cheesy and absolutely irresistible! Served with marinara sauce.
Cheese$14.00
A classic NYC style cheese pizza.
Garlic Breadsticks$11.00
Our dough rolled in butter, Parmesan/Romano cheese, garlic, and baked to perfection. Served with marinara and garlic sauce.
More about 8th Street Pizza
Legacy Pizza and Bakery image

 

Legacy Pizza and Bakery

1001 Vincennes St Suite 100, New Albany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Reuben$10.00
Toasted Legacy whole grain bread, 1000 Island, Swiss, Corned Beef OR Pastrami, Sauerkraut.
Small Margherita$15.00
We start our version of this Italian classic w/our house made pesto sauce, then top with fresh basil, Regular and Fresh Mozz, Romano & Tomatoes.
Chef Salad$10.00
Our House Salad w/Ham, Pepperoni & Salami, Romano Cheese. Served w/your choice of 2 dressings, always on the side.
More about Legacy Pizza and Bakery
Parlour New Albany image

 

Parlour New Albany

223-225 State Street, New Albany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
14 Build Your Own$14.99
Red sauce or olive oil base, mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings
10 Build Your Own$10.99
Red sauce or olive oil base, mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings
Cheesesticks$12.99
Pizza dough topped with house-made garlic butter and shredded mozzarella cheese
More about Parlour New Albany

