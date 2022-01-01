Boneless wings in New Albany
New Albany restaurants that serve boneless wings
More about Cluckers
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Cluckers
4308 Charlestown Rd, New Albany
|Kids Boneless Wings
|$5.99
More about Recbar 812
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Recbar 812
336 Pearl St, New Albany
|Boneless Rec Wings
|$11.50
Fried wings tossed in choice of sauce: On fire!, Sweet n Spicy Sriracha, Buffalo, Hot Honey, Garlic Parm, Honey Bourbon BBQ, Teriyaki, Rec Rub, or Jamaican Jerk Rub. Served with celery & ranch or blue cheese