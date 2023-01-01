Buffalo chicken salad in New Albany
Ready Set Prep'd
1222 State St. Suite 4, New Albany,
|Buffalo Chicken Salad w/ Jalapeno Ranch
|$10.00
380 Calories | 33 P | 12 C (9 net) | 23 F | 3 Fiber | 4 Sugar
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast, Frank's Red Hot Sauce, Bibb Lettuce, Jalapeno Ranch (Duke's Mayo, Lime Juice, Avocados, jalapeno, garlic, Dill, Chives, Parsley, spices, salt), Corn, Celery, Bell Pepper, Blue Cheese, Bacon
ALLERGENS: egg, dairy