Buffalo chicken salad in New Albany

New Albany restaurants
New Albany restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad

Ready Set Prep'd

1222 State St. Suite 4, New Albany,

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad w/ Jalapeno Ranch$10.00
380 Calories | 33 P | 12 C (9 net) | 23 F | 3 Fiber | 4 Sugar
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast, Frank's Red Hot Sauce, Bibb Lettuce, Jalapeno Ranch (Duke's Mayo, Lime Juice, Avocados, jalapeno, garlic, Dill, Chives, Parsley, spices, salt), Corn, Celery, Bell Pepper, Blue Cheese, Bacon
ALLERGENS: egg, dairy
More about Ready Set Prep'd
Tucker's American Favorites image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Tucker's American Favorites

2441 state street, New Albany

Avg 3.5 (46 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.99
Grilled or fried chicken on fresh greens with bacon, tomato, and mixed cheese. Buffalo Style
More about Tucker's American Favorites

