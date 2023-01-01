Buffalo wings in New Albany
New Albany restaurants that serve buffalo wings
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Exchange Pub + Kitchen - New Albany
118 West Main Street, New Albany
|Twice Cooked Wings
|$16.00
Korean gochujang sauce, bourbon barrel togarashi, green onion
Ready Set Prep'd
1222 State St. Suite 4, New Albany,
|Buffalo Chicken Wings
|$12.00
720 CALORIES | 66 P | 4 C (3 net) | 47 F | 1 Fiber | 2 Sugar
INGREDIENTS: chicken wings, Frank’s Red Hot sauce, plant-based butter, Celery, Carrots
ALLERGENS: none
|2lbs. Buffalo Chicken Wings
|$30.00
INGREDIENTS: chicken wings, Frank’s Red Hot sauce, plant-based butter
ALLERGENS: none