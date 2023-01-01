Buffalo wings in New Albany

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

New Albany restaurants that serve buffalo wings

The Exchange Pub + Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Exchange Pub + Kitchen - New Albany

118 West Main Street, New Albany

Avg 4.5 (396 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Twice Cooked Wings$16.00
Korean gochujang sauce, bourbon barrel togarashi, green onion
More about The Exchange Pub + Kitchen - New Albany
Item pic

 

Ready Set Prep'd

1222 State St. Suite 4, New Albany,

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wings$12.00
720 CALORIES | 66 P | 4 C (3 net) | 47 F | 1 Fiber | 2 Sugar
INGREDIENTS: chicken wings, Frank’s Red Hot sauce, plant-based butter, Celery, Carrots
ALLERGENS: none
2lbs. Buffalo Chicken Wings$30.00
INGREDIENTS: chicken wings, Frank’s Red Hot sauce, plant-based butter
ALLERGENS: none
More about Ready Set Prep'd

