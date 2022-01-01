Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in New Albany

Go
New Albany restaurants
Toast

New Albany restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen

3113 Blackiston Mill Road, New Albany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweetheart Cake$29.75
One layer each of our moist chocolate and white cakes covered in our famous Homemade Buttercream icing. We pour chocolate over the top and finish with carnival sprinkles.
Cake Balls$1.75
Bite-sized and delicious, our Homemade cake balls feature moist chocolate and yellow cake carefully dipped into buttercream, chocolate or caramel icing and decorated individually or topped with sprinkles. Check your location for specific cake balls available.
Yellow Cake
Our moist two layered yellow cake that is topped with your choice of our Homemade Chocolate, or Caramel icing. (Also available as a 5″ mini cake.) Please indicate your icing preference in the "Special Instructions" feild.
More about Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Tucker's American Favorites

2441 state street, New Albany

Avg 3.5 (46 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cakes$18.99
Two large crab cakes on a bed of fried rice with remoulade. Served with one Tuck's side.
Lava Cake$7.99
Drizzled chocolate fudge icing over four layers of indulgent chocolate cake. May be the best in Southern Indiana!
More about Tucker's American Favorites

Browse other tasty dishes in New Albany

Pork Chops

Fish Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken

Scallops

Pretzels

Salmon

Mahi Mahi

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near New Albany to explore

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Jeffersonville

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Prospect

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Corydon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Crestwood

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Salem

No reviews yet

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Shelbyville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Sellersburg

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Bardstown

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (821 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (262 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston