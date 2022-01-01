Cake in New Albany
New Albany restaurants that serve cake
Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen
3113 Blackiston Mill Road, New Albany
|Sweetheart Cake
|$29.75
One layer each of our moist chocolate and white cakes covered in our famous Homemade Buttercream icing. We pour chocolate over the top and finish with carnival sprinkles.
|Cake Balls
|$1.75
Bite-sized and delicious, our Homemade cake balls feature moist chocolate and yellow cake carefully dipped into buttercream, chocolate or caramel icing and decorated individually or topped with sprinkles. Check your location for specific cake balls available.
|Yellow Cake
Our moist two layered yellow cake that is topped with your choice of our Homemade Chocolate, or Caramel icing. (Also available as a 5″ mini cake.) Please indicate your icing preference in the "Special Instructions" feild.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Tucker's American Favorites
2441 state street, New Albany
|Crab Cakes
|$18.99
Two large crab cakes on a bed of fried rice with remoulade. Served with one Tuck's side.
|Lava Cake
|$7.99
Drizzled chocolate fudge icing over four layers of indulgent chocolate cake. May be the best in Southern Indiana!