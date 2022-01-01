Cheesecake in New Albany
New Albany restaurants that serve cheesecake
More about Brooklyn and the Butcher
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Brooklyn and the Butcher
148 E Market St, New Albany
|Cheesecake
|$7.00
New York style cheesecake. Order it plain or with your favorite addition of amarena cherries, chocolate or caramel sauce. Staff favorite is the banana fosters made with Captain Morgan rum to order!
More about Board and You Bistro - New Albany
Board and You Bistro - New Albany
434 Pearl Street, New Albany
|Key Lime Cheesecake
|$10.00
The best cheesecake in town! Mascarpone peanut butter cheesecake, strawberry compote, sea salt and chocolate almond crumble, honey vanilla whip cream, fresh strawberries