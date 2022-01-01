Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in New Albany

Go
New Albany restaurants
Toast

New Albany restaurants that serve cheesecake

fdba57ae-ce80-4789-8f3b-8d6d0e776768 image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Brooklyn and the Butcher

148 E Market St, New Albany

Avg 4.5 (2515 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheesecake$7.00
New York style cheesecake. Order it plain or with your favorite addition of amarena cherries, chocolate or caramel sauce. Staff favorite is the banana fosters made with Captain Morgan rum to order!
More about Brooklyn and the Butcher
PB & J Cheesecake image

 

Board and You Bistro - New Albany

434 Pearl Street, New Albany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Key Lime Cheesecake$10.00
The best cheesecake in town! Mascarpone peanut butter cheesecake, strawberry compote, sea salt and chocolate almond crumble, honey vanilla whip cream, fresh strawberries
More about Board and You Bistro - New Albany
Tucker's American Favorites image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Tucker's American Favorites

2441 state street, New Albany

Avg 3.5 (46 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheesecake$6.99
Ask your server for today's cheesecake flavor!
More about Tucker's American Favorites

Browse other tasty dishes in New Albany

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

Caesar Salad

Chicken Wraps

Quesadillas

Coleslaw

Cookies

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near New Albany to explore

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Jeffersonville

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Prospect

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Corydon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Crestwood

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Salem

No reviews yet

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Shelbyville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Sellersburg

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Bardstown

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (821 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (262 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston