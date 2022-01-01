Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in New Albany

New Albany restaurants
New Albany restaurants that serve chicken salad

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Exchange Pub + Kitchen

118 West Main Street, New Albany

Avg 4.5 (396 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Spinach Wrap$14.00
Pecan, Dried Cranberries, Lettuce, Red Onion
More about The Exchange Pub + Kitchen
Ready Set Prep’d

1222 State St. Suite 4, New Albany,

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken BLT Caesar Salad$12.00
540 Calories | 43 P | 14 C (11 net) | 35 F | 3 Fiber | 3 Sugar
INGREDIENTS: Chicken breast, Egg, Romaine, Cherry Tomatoes, Caesar Dressing (Canola Oil, Egg, Lemon Juice, Garlic, Dijon Mustard, Parmesan, anchovy, monkfruit sweetener), Baby Kale, Olive Oil, Sourdough, Parmesan, Bacon
Allergens: gluten, dairy, egg, fish
More about Ready Set Prep’d
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Tucker's American Favorites

2441 state street, New Albany

Avg 3.5 (46 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Cranberry Salad$13.99
Romaine with bleu cheese crumbles, grilled chicken, red onions, cranberries and candied pecans. Served with balsamic vinaigrette.
Chicken Salad$9.99
All-white-meat chicken with celery and onions in a sweet mayonnaise dressing. Served on top of a bed of lettuce with tomato & wheat toast.
Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.99
Grilled or fried chicken on fresh greens with bacon, tomato, and mixed cheese. Buffalo Style
More about Tucker's American Favorites
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Cluckers

4308 Charlestown Rd, New Albany

Avg 4.1 (434 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Wrap$9.49
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.49
Signature Chicken Salad$10.49
More about Cluckers

