Chicken salad in New Albany

The Exchange Pub + Kitchen
118 West Main Street, New Albany
|Chicken Salad Spinach Wrap
|$14.00
Pecan, Dried Cranberries, Lettuce, Red Onion
Ready Set Prep’d
1222 State St. Suite 4, New Albany,
|Chicken BLT Caesar Salad
|$12.00
540 Calories | 43 P | 14 C (11 net) | 35 F | 3 Fiber | 3 Sugar
INGREDIENTS: Chicken breast, Egg, Romaine, Cherry Tomatoes, Caesar Dressing (Canola Oil, Egg, Lemon Juice, Garlic, Dijon Mustard, Parmesan, anchovy, monkfruit sweetener), Baby Kale, Olive Oil, Sourdough, Parmesan, Bacon
Allergens: gluten, dairy, egg, fish
Tucker's American Favorites
2441 state street, New Albany
|Grilled Chicken Cranberry Salad
|$13.99
Romaine with bleu cheese crumbles, grilled chicken, red onions, cranberries and candied pecans. Served with balsamic vinaigrette.
|Chicken Salad
|$9.99
All-white-meat chicken with celery and onions in a sweet mayonnaise dressing. Served on top of a bed of lettuce with tomato & wheat toast.
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Grilled or fried chicken on fresh greens with bacon, tomato, and mixed cheese. Buffalo Style