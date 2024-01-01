Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate cake in
New Albany
/
New Albany
/
Chocolate Cake
New Albany restaurants that serve chocolate cake
Ready Set Prep'd
1222 State St. Suite 4, New Albany,
No reviews yet
Quest Frosted Cookies - Chocolate Cake
$1.25
More about Ready Set Prep'd
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Tucker's American Favorites
2441 state street, New Albany
Avg 3.5
(46 reviews)
Chocolate Lava Cake
$7.99
More about Tucker's American Favorites
Browse other tasty dishes in New Albany
Salmon
French Fries
Caesar Salad
Fish Sandwiches
Veggie Salad
Salmon Burgers
Grilled Chicken Salad
Mac And Cheese
More near New Albany to explore
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(387 restaurants)
Jeffersonville
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
Prospect
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Salem
No reviews yet
Shelbyville
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Corydon
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Sellersburg
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Crestwood
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Simpsonville
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(387 restaurants)
Bardstown
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Elizabethtown
Avg 4.2
(18 restaurants)
Frankfort
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Bloomington
Avg 4.4
(39 restaurants)
Danville
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1149 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1215 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(102 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(403 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(381 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(485 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston