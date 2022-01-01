Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in New Albany

Go
New Albany restaurants
Toast

New Albany restaurants that serve cobb salad

Item pic

 

Topp't PIzza & Salad Company

379 Professional Ct, New Albany

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Wrap Cobb Salad$8.99
Full Cobb Salad$10.99
Half Cobb Salad$7.99
More about Topp't PIzza & Salad Company
Item pic

 

Ready Set Prep’d

1222 State St. Suite 4, New Albany,

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cobb Salad$11.50
430 Calories | 25 P | 30 C (20 net) | 25 F | 10 Fiber | 7 Sugar (2 added)
Ingredients: Black Beans, Egg, Spring Mix, Tomatoes, Avocados, Corn, Garlic & Herb Ranch (Nonfat Greek Yogurt, Apple Cider Vinegar, Parsley, Spice, Chives, Dill), Cheddar, Pickled Red Onion, Bacon
Allergens: dairy, egg
More about Ready Set Prep’d

