Coleslaw in
New Albany
/
New Albany
/
Coleslaw
New Albany restaurants that serve coleslaw
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Tucker's American Favorites
2441 state street, New Albany
Avg 3.5
(46 reviews)
Coleslaw
$2.50
More about Tucker's American Favorites
Floyd County Brewing
129 West Main Street, New Albany
No reviews yet
Side Coleslaw
$3.00
Side Coleslaw
More about Floyd County Brewing
