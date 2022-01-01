Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coleslaw in New Albany

New Albany restaurants
New Albany restaurants that serve coleslaw

Tucker's American Favorites image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Tucker's American Favorites

2441 state street, New Albany

Avg 3.5 (46 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Coleslaw$2.50
More about Tucker's American Favorites
Consumer pic

 

Floyd County Brewing

129 West Main Street, New Albany

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side Coleslaw$3.00
Side Coleslaw
More about Floyd County Brewing

