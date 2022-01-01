Cookies in New Albany
New Albany restaurants that serve cookies
Topp't PIzza & Salad Company
379 Professional Ct, New Albany
|Slice Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.79
|Full Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$8.49
Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen
3113 Blackiston Mill Road, New Albany
|Sugar Cookie
|$2.49
These are a rich buttery cookie, dipped with our creamy buttercream icing, then decorated. Please call location for designs available.
|Monster Cookie
|$3.50
With a hand-iced monster face, these delicious cookies are scary good!
Ready Set Prep’d
1222 State St. Suite 4, New Albany,
|Alani Fit Shake - Cookies & Cream
|$3.00