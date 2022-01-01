Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in New Albany

Go
New Albany restaurants
Toast

New Albany restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

 

Topp't PIzza & Salad Company

379 Professional Ct, New Albany

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Slice Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.79
Full Chocolate Chip Cookie$8.49
More about Topp't PIzza & Salad Company
Sugar Cookie image

 

Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen

3113 Blackiston Mill Road, New Albany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sugar Cookie$2.49
These are a rich buttery cookie, dipped with our creamy buttercream icing, then decorated. Please call location for designs available.
Monster Cookie$3.50
With a hand-iced monster face, these delicious cookies are scary good!
More about Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen
Ready Set Prep’d image

 

Ready Set Prep’d

1222 State St. Suite 4, New Albany,

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Alani Fit Shake - Cookies & Cream$3.00
More about Ready Set Prep’d
Tucker's American Favorites image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Tucker's American Favorites

2441 state street, New Albany

Avg 3.5 (46 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ice Cream Cookie$6.99
More about Tucker's American Favorites

Browse other tasty dishes in New Albany

Grits

Spinach Salad

Salmon

Grilled Chicken

Cheeseburgers

Corn Dogs

Fish Sandwiches

Cheesecake

Map

More near New Albany to explore

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Jeffersonville

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Prospect

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Corydon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Crestwood

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Salem

No reviews yet

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Shelbyville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Sellersburg

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Bardstown

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (821 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (262 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston