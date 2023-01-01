Curry in New Albany
New Albany restaurants that serve curry
Ready Set Prep'd
1222 State St. Suite 4, New Albany,
|Thai Tofu Curry w/ Mixed Vegetables
|$9.00
350 Calories | 13 P | 19 C (15 net) | 28 F | 4 Fiber | 7 Sugar
INGREDIENTS: Vegetable Stock, Coconut Milk, Tofu, Snow Peas, Shiitake Mushrooms, Fish Sauce, Lemongrass, Lime Juice, Red Curry Paste (contains shrimp), monkfruit, garlic, Ginger, Cilantro, Canola oil, salt
ALLERGENS: soy, shellfish
|Red Curry Chicken Noodle Soup - 8 oz. cup
|$4.00
INGREDIENTS: chicken stock, coconut milk, chicken breast, rice noodles, bell pepper, onion, cabbage, red curry paste, fish sauce, truvia brown sugar, lime, ginger, garlic, scallions, basil, cilantro, spices, salt
ALLERGENS: shellfish, fish
|Yellow Curry Salmon w/ Steamed Rice
|$15.00
560 Calories | 32 P | 57 C (51 net) | 23 F | 6 Fiber | 7 Sugar (2 added)
INGREDIENTS: Salmon, Jasmine Rice, Coconut Milk, Bell Pepper, green beans, Eggplant, onion, Lime Juice, Fish Sauce, garlic, lemongrass, salt, shallot, galangal, dried red chilis, coriander seed, kaffir lime peel, Peanut Butter, Palm Sugar, Canola oil, ginger, spices, salt
ALLERGENS: fish
Board and You Bistro & Wine Bar
434 Pearl Street, New Albany
|Pork Katsu Curry
|$24.00
Short Rib braised in veal stock, port wine, & mirepoix,
served over red pepper & parmesan risotto with onions,
bell peppers, & buttered balsamic shiitake mushrooms, &
fried parsnips.