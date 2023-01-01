Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in New Albany

New Albany restaurants
New Albany restaurants that serve curry

Ready Set Prep'd

1222 State St. Suite 4, New Albany,

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Thai Tofu Curry w/ Mixed Vegetables$9.00
350 Calories | 13 P | 19 C (15 net) | 28 F | 4 Fiber | 7 Sugar
INGREDIENTS: Vegetable Stock, Coconut Milk, Tofu, Snow Peas, Shiitake Mushrooms, Fish Sauce, Lemongrass, Lime Juice, Red Curry Paste (contains shrimp), monkfruit, garlic, Ginger, Cilantro, Canola oil, salt
ALLERGENS: soy, shellfish
Red Curry Chicken Noodle Soup - 8 oz. cup$4.00
INGREDIENTS: chicken stock, coconut milk, chicken breast, rice noodles, bell pepper, onion, cabbage, red curry paste, fish sauce, truvia brown sugar, lime, ginger, garlic, scallions, basil, cilantro, spices, salt
ALLERGENS: shellfish, fish
Yellow Curry Salmon w/ Steamed Rice$15.00
560 Calories | 32 P | 57 C (51 net) | 23 F | 6 Fiber | 7 Sugar (2 added)
INGREDIENTS: Salmon, Jasmine Rice, Coconut Milk, Bell Pepper, green beans, Eggplant, onion, Lime Juice, Fish Sauce, garlic, lemongrass, salt, shallot, galangal, dried red chilis, coriander seed, kaffir lime peel, Peanut Butter, Palm Sugar, Canola oil, ginger, spices, salt
ALLERGENS: fish
More about Ready Set Prep'd
Board and You Bistro - New Albany image

 

Board and You Bistro & Wine Bar

434 Pearl Street, New Albany

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Katsu Curry$24.00
Short Rib braised in veal stock, port wine, & mirepoix,
served over red pepper & parmesan risotto with onions,
bell peppers, & buttered balsamic shiitake mushrooms, &
fried parsnips.
More about Board and You Bistro & Wine Bar

