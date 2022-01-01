Fish and chips in New Albany
New Albany restaurants that serve fish and chips
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Exchange Pub + Kitchen
118 West Main Street, New Albany
|English Fish + Chips
|$15.00
one piece beer battered cod,, habagardil tartar sauce, creamy slaw, sourdough
|Fish + Chips (D)
|$21.00
beer battered cod, fries, habagardil tartar sauce, creamy cole slaw
Pints&Union
114 East Market, New Albany
|Fish and Chips
|$18.00
8 oz London Pride Active Yeast battered fried haddock over house frites w/ slaw, lemon dill, tartar sauce, & curry catsup
Board and You Bistro - New Albany
434 Pearl Street, New Albany
|Fish & Chips
|$17.00
Yuengling battered cod loins, caper tarter sauce, cole slaw, shoestring fries.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Tucker's American Favorites
2441 state street, New Albany
|Fish & Chips
|$12.99
Two flaky code fillets, blackened, fried, or broiled.