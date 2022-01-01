Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in New Albany

Go
New Albany restaurants
Toast

New Albany restaurants that serve fish and chips

Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Exchange Pub + Kitchen

118 West Main Street, New Albany

Avg 4.5 (396 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
English Fish + Chips$15.00
one piece beer battered cod,, habagardil tartar sauce, creamy slaw, sourdough
Fish + Chips (D)$21.00
beer battered cod, fries, habagardil tartar sauce, creamy cole slaw
More about The Exchange Pub + Kitchen
Pints&Union image

 

Pints&Union

114 East Market, New Albany

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish and Chips$18.00
8 oz London Pride Active Yeast battered fried haddock over house frites w/ slaw, lemon dill, tartar sauce, & curry catsup
More about Pints&Union
Fish & Chips image

 

Board and You Bistro - New Albany

434 Pearl Street, New Albany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips$17.00
Yuengling battered cod loins, caper tarter sauce, cole slaw, shoestring fries.
More about Board and You Bistro - New Albany
Fish & Chips image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Tucker's American Favorites

2441 state street, New Albany

Avg 3.5 (46 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish & Chips$12.99
Two flaky code fillets, blackened, fried, or broiled.
More about Tucker's American Favorites
Consumer pic

 

Floyd County Brewing

129 West Main Street, New Albany

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish & Chips$17.00
Two haus bier battered Atlantic cod loins, battle frites, haus made cole slaw and tartar sauce
More about Floyd County Brewing

Browse other tasty dishes in New Albany

Spinach Salad

Chicken Salad

Grits

Tacos

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Boneless Wings

Grilled Chicken

Hummus

Map

More near New Albany to explore

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Jeffersonville

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Prospect

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Corydon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Crestwood

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Salem

No reviews yet

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Shelbyville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Sellersburg

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Bardstown

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (821 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (262 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston