Fritters in New Albany

New Albany restaurants
New Albany restaurants that serve fritters

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Exchange Pub + Kitchen - New Albany

118 West Main Street, New Albany

Avg 4.5 (396 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Goat Cheese Fritters$9.00
goat cheese, panko, bacon date aioli, smoked honey
Goat Cheese Fritters$10.00
goat cheese, panko, bacon date aioli, smoked honey
Board and You Bistro & Wine Bar

434 Pearl Street, New Albany

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Fritters$14.50
Burrata, blue cheese, panko, house-made buffalo sauce, shredded chicken, green onions, topped with house-made buffalo sauce, blue cheese jalapeno aioli, and fontina cheese
