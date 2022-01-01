Kale salad in New Albany
New Albany restaurants that serve kale salad
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Exchange Pub + Kitchen - New Albany
118 West Main Street, New Albany
|Baby Kale Salad
|$12.00
honey goat cheese, radish, craisins, spiced walnuts, fig & apple cider vinaigrette
|$12.00
blackberry, chili almond, gorgonzola, lavender honey vinaigrette
Ready Set Prep'd
1222 State St. Suite 4, New Albany,
|Mango Kale Salad
|$9.50
460 Calories | 14 P | 54 C (47 net) | 22 F | 7 Fiber | 16 Sugar (4 added)
INGREDIENTS: Kale, Mango Turmeric Vinaigrette (Mango, Canola Oil, champagne vinegar, Honey, Lemon Juice, Garlic, Dijon Mustard, Turmeric), Farro, Mango, Feta, pepita seeds
ALLERGENS: dairy, gluten