Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kale salad in New Albany

Go
New Albany restaurants
Toast

New Albany restaurants that serve kale salad

Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Exchange Pub + Kitchen - New Albany

118 West Main Street, New Albany

Avg 4.5 (396 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Baby Kale Salad$12.00
honey goat cheese, radish, craisins, spiced walnuts, fig & apple cider vinaigrette
Baby Kale Salad$12.00
blackberry, chili almond, gorgonzola, lavender honey vinaigrette
More about The Exchange Pub + Kitchen - New Albany
a7a06888-4332-4332-b7b5-44a657bb294c image

 

Ready Set Prep'd

1222 State St. Suite 4, New Albany,

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mango Kale Salad$9.50
460 Calories | 14 P | 54 C (47 net) | 22 F | 7 Fiber | 16 Sugar (4 added)
INGREDIENTS: Kale, Mango Turmeric Vinaigrette (Mango, Canola Oil, champagne vinegar, Honey, Lemon Juice, Garlic, Dijon Mustard, Turmeric), Farro, Mango, Feta, pepita seeds
ALLERGENS: dairy, gluten
More about Ready Set Prep'd

Browse other tasty dishes in New Albany

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Wedge Salad

Fish And Chips

Fritters

Jerk Chicken

Salad Wrap

Boneless Wings

Coleslaw

Map

More near New Albany to explore

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (288 restaurants)

Jeffersonville

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Prospect

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Corydon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Crestwood

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Salem

No reviews yet

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Shelbyville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Sellersburg

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (288 restaurants)

Bardstown

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (944 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (300 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (303 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (373 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston