Mac and cheese in New Albany

New Albany restaurants
New Albany restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Ready Set Prep’d

1222 State St. Suite 4, New Albany,

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Mac & Cheese - 8 oz.$3.00
Ingredients: elbow macaroni, low-fat milk, cheddar, broccoli, zucchini, bell pepper, gluten-free flour, plant-based butter, salt
Allergens: dairy, gluten
Kids Veggie Mac & Cheese$5.00
8 oz. cup of creamy macaroni & cheese loaded with seasonal vegetables.
Ingredients: elbow macaroni, low-fat milk, cheddar, broccoli, zucchini, bell pepper, gluten-free flour, plant-based butter, salt
Allergens: dairy, gluten
More about Ready Set Prep’d
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Tucker's American Favorites

2441 state street, New Albany

Avg 3.5 (46 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Battered Mac-N-Cheese$7.49
Cheddar cheese with stick macaroni and coated with crispy cheddar batter. Served with ranch dressing.
Mac & Cheese$3.50
Lil' Mac N’ Cheese$6.99
More about Tucker's American Favorites
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Cluckers

4308 Charlestown Rd, New Albany

Avg 4.1 (434 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mac & Cheese Wedge$7.99
Kids Mac & Cheese Wedges$5.99
More about Cluckers
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Recbar 812

336 Pearl St, New Albany

Avg 4.7 (175 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Mac & Cheese$6.00
Creamy white cheddar mac & cheese
Mac & Cheese$3.00
Creamy white cheddar mac
More about Recbar 812

