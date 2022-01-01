Mac and cheese in New Albany
New Albany restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about Ready Set Prep’d
Ready Set Prep’d
1222 State St. Suite 4, New Albany,
|Veggie Mac & Cheese - 8 oz.
|$3.00
Ingredients: elbow macaroni, low-fat milk, cheddar, broccoli, zucchini, bell pepper, gluten-free flour, plant-based butter, salt
Allergens: dairy, gluten
|Kids Veggie Mac & Cheese
|$5.00
8 oz. cup of creamy macaroni & cheese loaded with seasonal vegetables.
Ingredients: elbow macaroni, low-fat milk, cheddar, broccoli, zucchini, bell pepper, gluten-free flour, plant-based butter, salt
Allergens: dairy, gluten
More about Tucker's American Favorites
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Tucker's American Favorites
2441 state street, New Albany
|Battered Mac-N-Cheese
|$7.49
Cheddar cheese with stick macaroni and coated with crispy cheddar batter. Served with ranch dressing.
|Mac & Cheese
|$3.50
|Lil' Mac N’ Cheese
|$6.99
More about Cluckers
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Cluckers
4308 Charlestown Rd, New Albany
|Mac & Cheese Wedge
|$7.99
|Kids Mac & Cheese Wedges
|$5.99