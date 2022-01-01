Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in New Albany

Go
New Albany restaurants
Toast

New Albany restaurants that serve muffins

Banner pic

 

Mark's Feed Store - New Albany

3827 Charlestown Road, New Albany

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Corn Muffin$0.75
More about Mark's Feed Store - New Albany
Consumer pic

 

Wild Eggs - New Albany

223 West 5th Street, New Albany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Everything Muffin$2.49
Side Blueberry Muffin$2.49
More about Wild Eggs - New Albany

Browse other tasty dishes in New Albany

Pies

Turkey Clubs

Bruschetta

Pretzels

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Coleslaw

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Fritters

Map

More near New Albany to explore

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (305 restaurants)

Jeffersonville

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Prospect

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Corydon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Crestwood

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Salem

No reviews yet

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Shelbyville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Sellersburg

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (305 restaurants)

Bardstown

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (925 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (311 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (316 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (385 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston