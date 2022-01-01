Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in New Albany

New Albany restaurants
New Albany restaurants that serve nachos

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Tucker's American Favorites

2441 state street, New Albany

Avg 3.5 (46 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nachos$7.99
Fresh tortilla chips with queso, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, jalapeno and black beans.
More about Tucker's American Favorites
Floyd County Brewing

129 West Main Street, New Albany

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Holy Hog Nachos$10.00
Tortilla Chips topped with Smoked Pork, Queso, jalapenos, tomatoes, olives & sour cream
More about Floyd County Brewing
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Cluckers

4308 Charlestown Rd, New Albany

Avg 4.1 (434 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Nachos$10.99
More about Cluckers
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS

The Standard Plate & Pour

207 east main street, New Albany

Avg 4.4 (163 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Poke Nachos$14.00
Sweet soy marinated ahi tuna, guacamole, wasabi aioli, ginger sauce, candied peanuts, and wonton crisps.
More about The Standard Plate & Pour

