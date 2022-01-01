Nachos in New Albany
New Albany restaurants that serve nachos
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Tucker's American Favorites
2441 state street, New Albany
|Nachos
|$7.99
Fresh tortilla chips with queso, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, jalapeno and black beans.
Floyd County Brewing
129 West Main Street, New Albany
|Holy Hog Nachos
|$10.00
Tortilla Chips topped with Smoked Pork, Queso, jalapenos, tomatoes, olives & sour cream
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Cluckers
4308 Charlestown Rd, New Albany
|Chicken Nachos
|$10.99