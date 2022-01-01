Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in New Albany

New Albany restaurants
New Albany restaurants that serve pies

Pints&Union image

 

Pints&Union

114 East Market, New Albany

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Whoopie Pie$3.50
More about Pints&Union
Caramel Dutch Apple Pie image

 

Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen

3113 Blackiston Mill Road, New Albany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caramel Dutch Apple Pie$21.00
Fresh sliced apples placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell, topped with a sweet crumble. Our proprietary caramel icing is then spread over the crumble topping. Delicious!
Chocolate Chess Pie$21.00
Sweet chocolate chess filling placed on our buttery Homemade crust. One of our top sellers.
Pecan Chocolate Pie$21.00
Our proprietary pecan filling containing a hint of Kentucky Bourbon mixed with chocolate chips and placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell.
More about Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen

