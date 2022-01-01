Pies in New Albany
Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen
3113 Blackiston Mill Road, New Albany
|Caramel Dutch Apple Pie
|$21.00
Fresh sliced apples placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell, topped with a sweet crumble. Our proprietary caramel icing is then spread over the crumble topping. Delicious!
|Chocolate Chess Pie
|$21.00
Sweet chocolate chess filling placed on our buttery Homemade crust. One of our top sellers.
|Pecan Chocolate Pie
|$21.00
Our proprietary pecan filling containing a hint of Kentucky Bourbon mixed with chocolate chips and placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell.