Pork chops in New Albany

New Albany restaurants
New Albany restaurants that serve pork chops

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Brooklyn and the Butcher

148 E Market St, New Albany

Avg 4.5 (2515 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Chop$34.00
Cherrywood Smoked Bone In Pork Chop with Spring Succotash, Onion + Cherry Pork Jus
More about Brooklyn and the Butcher
Board and You Bistro - New Albany image

 

Board and You Bistro - New Albany

434 Pearl Street, New Albany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bone-In Pork Chop$30.00
16oz. Bone in pork chop, braised greens with bacon, jalapeno cornbread, apple chutney, tobacco onions, port-demi glace
More about Board and You Bistro - New Albany
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Tucker's American Favorites

2441 state street, New Albany

Avg 3.5 (46 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bourbon Glazed Pork Chop$13.99
Center-cut 8oz pork chop, bourbon-glazed and grilled.
Country Fried Pork Chop$13.99
Center-cut 8oz pork chop, hand-breaded, fried, and topped with white gravy.
More about Tucker's American Favorites

