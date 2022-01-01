Pork chops in New Albany
New Albany restaurants that serve pork chops
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Brooklyn and the Butcher
148 E Market St, New Albany
|Pork Chop
|$34.00
Cherrywood Smoked Bone In Pork Chop with Spring Succotash, Onion + Cherry Pork Jus
Board and You Bistro - New Albany
434 Pearl Street, New Albany
|Bone-In Pork Chop
|$30.00
16oz. Bone in pork chop, braised greens with bacon, jalapeno cornbread, apple chutney, tobacco onions, port-demi glace
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Tucker's American Favorites
2441 state street, New Albany
|Bourbon Glazed Pork Chop
|$13.99
Center-cut 8oz pork chop, bourbon-glazed and grilled.
|Country Fried Pork Chop
|$13.99
Center-cut 8oz pork chop, hand-breaded, fried, and topped with white gravy.