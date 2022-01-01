Salmon in New Albany
New Albany restaurants that serve salmon
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Exchange Pub + Kitchen
118 West Main Street, New Albany
|Salmon Bowl
|$18.00
verlasso salmon, sesame lime rice, crimini mushroom, carrot, bok choy, snap pea, Peruvian pearl pepper, green onion, sesame seed
|Seared Salmon (6 oz.)
|$13.00
|Smoked Salmon + Spinach Salad
|$14.00
smoked salmon, hard boiled egg, capers, red onions, lemon dill cremá, pretzel bread croutons
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Brooklyn and the Butcher
148 E Market St, New Albany
|Verlasso Salmon
|$33.00
Verlasso Salmon on Smoked Carrots with Cucumber + Tomato Cous Cous and Spring Onion Soubise
Ready Set Prep’d
1222 State St. Suite 4, New Albany,
|Teriyaki Salmon Stir Fry
|$15.00
400 Calories | 28 P | 51 C (46 net) | 10 F | 5 Fiber | 11 Sugar (1 added)
Ingredients: Jasmine Rice, Salmon, Onion, Broccoli, Carrots, Mushrooms, Snow Peas, Teriyaki Sauce (coconut aminos, Water, Rice Vinegar, Ginger, maple syrup, Tapioca Flour, Sesame Oil, Garlic), Almonds, Sesame Seeds, Togarashi
Allergens: Fish, Tree Nuts
Board and You Bistro - New Albany
434 Pearl Street, New Albany
|Sixty South Antartic Salmon
|$26.00
6 oz salmon filet, orange and sweet soy emulsion, quinoa salad, roasted brussels sprouts, lime & white wine gastrique.
(Gluten Free)
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Tucker's American Favorites
2441 state street, New Albany
|Blackened Shrimp & Salmon
|$19.99
A skewer of shrimp and our bourbon-marinated salmon over fried rice with remoulade sauce. Served with 1 Tuck's side.
|Salmon
|$17.99
8oz of our bourbon-marinated Atlantic salmon. Served with 2 Tuck's sides.
|Lunch Salmon
|$13.99
Bourbon-marinated salmon and served with one side.