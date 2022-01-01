Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in New Albany

New Albany restaurants
Toast

New Albany restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Exchange Pub + Kitchen

118 West Main Street, New Albany

Avg 4.5 (396 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Bowl$18.00
verlasso salmon, sesame lime rice, crimini mushroom, carrot, bok choy, snap pea, Peruvian pearl pepper, green onion, sesame seed
Seared Salmon (6 oz.)$13.00
Smoked Salmon + Spinach Salad$14.00
smoked salmon, hard boiled egg, capers, red onions, lemon dill cremá, pretzel bread croutons
More about The Exchange Pub + Kitchen
Item pic

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Brooklyn and the Butcher

148 E Market St, New Albany

Avg 4.5 (2515 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Verlasso Salmon$33.00
Verlasso Salmon on Smoked Carrots with Cucumber + Tomato Cous Cous and Spring Onion Soubise
More about Brooklyn and the Butcher
Item pic

 

Ready Set Prep’d

1222 State St. Suite 4, New Albany,

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Teriyaki Salmon Stir Fry$15.00
400 Calories | 28 P | 51 C (46 net) | 10 F | 5 Fiber | 11 Sugar (1 added)
Ingredients: Jasmine Rice, Salmon, Onion, Broccoli, Carrots, Mushrooms, Snow Peas, Teriyaki Sauce (coconut aminos, Water, Rice Vinegar, Ginger, maple syrup, Tapioca Flour, Sesame Oil, Garlic), Almonds, Sesame Seeds, Togarashi
Allergens: Fish, Tree Nuts
More about Ready Set Prep’d
Item pic

 

Board and You Bistro - New Albany

434 Pearl Street, New Albany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sixty South Antartic Salmon$26.00
6 oz salmon filet, orange and sweet soy emulsion, quinoa salad, roasted brussels sprouts, lime & white wine gastrique.
(Gluten Free)
More about Board and You Bistro - New Albany
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Tucker's American Favorites

2441 state street, New Albany

Avg 3.5 (46 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Shrimp & Salmon$19.99
A skewer of shrimp and our bourbon-marinated salmon over fried rice with remoulade sauce. Served with 1 Tuck's side.
Salmon$17.99
8oz of our bourbon-marinated Atlantic salmon. Served with 2 Tuck's sides.
Lunch Salmon$13.99
Bourbon-marinated salmon and served with one side.
More about Tucker's American Favorites
Consumer pic

 

Floyd County Brewing

129 West Main Street, New Albany

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Glazed Salmon$20.00
Cold water salmon grilled with our house bier glaze and served over a rice pilaf with a side of fresh cut steamed veggies
More about Floyd County Brewing

