Shrimp tacos in New Albany

New Albany restaurants
New Albany restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Item pic

 

Ready Set Prep'd

1222 State St. Suite 4, New Albany,

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Baja Shrimp Taco Kit$40.00
Kit includes:
- 12 flour tortillas
- 1 lb. seasoned shrimp
- cabbage slaw
- pineapple salsa
- baja sour cream
INGREDIENTS: flour tortillas, Shrimp, Pineapple Salsa (Pineapple, Red Onion, Lime Juice, Jalapeno, Cilantro), Baja Sour Cream (Sour cream, Honey, Apple Cider Vinegar, Lime Juice), Green Cabbage, carrot, spices, salt
ALLERGENS: gluten, dairy, shellfish
More about Ready Set Prep'd
Recbar 812 image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Recbar 812

336 Pearl St, New Albany

Avg 4.7 (175 reviews)
Takeout
Boomshakalaka Shrimp Tacos$11.00
More about Recbar 812

