Shrimp tacos in New Albany
New Albany restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
More about Ready Set Prep'd
Ready Set Prep'd
1222 State St. Suite 4, New Albany,
|Baja Shrimp Taco Kit
|$40.00
Kit includes:
- 12 flour tortillas
- 1 lb. seasoned shrimp
- cabbage slaw
- pineapple salsa
- baja sour cream
INGREDIENTS: flour tortillas, Shrimp, Pineapple Salsa (Pineapple, Red Onion, Lime Juice, Jalapeno, Cilantro), Baja Sour Cream (Sour cream, Honey, Apple Cider Vinegar, Lime Juice), Green Cabbage, carrot, spices, salt
ALLERGENS: gluten, dairy, shellfish