Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in New Albany

Go
New Albany restaurants
Toast

New Albany restaurants that serve sliders

Banner pic

 

Mark's Feed Store - New Albany

3827 Charlestown Road, New Albany

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
3 Slider Basket$11.25
Choice of meat, served with 1 side
More about Mark's Feed Store - New Albany
Recbar 812 image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Recbar 812

336 Pearl St, New Albany

Avg 4.7 (175 reviews)
Takeout
Tiny Rec Sliders$10.00
More about Recbar 812

Browse other tasty dishes in New Albany

Boneless Wings

Fritters

Naan

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Cake

Corn Dogs

Pork Chops

Bruschetta

Map

More near New Albany to explore

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (303 restaurants)

Jeffersonville

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Prospect

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Corydon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Crestwood

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Salem

No reviews yet

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Shelbyville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Sellersburg

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (303 restaurants)

Bardstown

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (920 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (962 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (315 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (383 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston