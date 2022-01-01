Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in New Albany

New Albany restaurants
New Albany restaurants that serve tacos

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Exchange Pub + Kitchen

118 West Main Street, New Albany

Avg 4.5 (396 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tacos (Nashville)$16.00
two flour tortillas, habagardil pickles, bourbon buffalo aioli, creamy slaw
More about The Exchange Pub + Kitchen
Ready Set Prep’d

1222 State St. Suite 4, New Albany,

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ground Beef Taco Bowl$10.00
570 Calories | 28 P | 58 C (50 net) | 25 F | 8 Fiber | 3 Sugar
Ingredients: Jasmine Rice, Ground Beef, Black Beans, Tomatoes, Onion, Lime Juice, Cilantro, Romaine, Corn, Avocados, Cheddar, Canola Oil, Egg, Lemon Juice, Garlic, spices, salt
Allergens: dairy, egg
More about Ready Set Prep’d
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Recbar 812

336 Pearl St, New Albany

Avg 4.7 (175 reviews)
Takeout
Boomshakalaka Shrimp Tacos$11.00
Philly Style Tacos$10.50
Shredded steak topped with queso, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, & bell peppers
Mac Attack Tacos$11.00
More about Recbar 812

