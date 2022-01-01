Tacos in New Albany
New Albany restaurants that serve tacos
More about The Exchange Pub + Kitchen
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Exchange Pub + Kitchen
118 West Main Street, New Albany
|Chicken Tacos (Nashville)
|$16.00
two flour tortillas, habagardil pickles, bourbon buffalo aioli, creamy slaw
More about Ready Set Prep’d
Ready Set Prep’d
1222 State St. Suite 4, New Albany,
|Ground Beef Taco Bowl
|$10.00
570 Calories | 28 P | 58 C (50 net) | 25 F | 8 Fiber | 3 Sugar
Ingredients: Jasmine Rice, Ground Beef, Black Beans, Tomatoes, Onion, Lime Juice, Cilantro, Romaine, Corn, Avocados, Cheddar, Canola Oil, Egg, Lemon Juice, Garlic, spices, salt
Allergens: dairy, egg