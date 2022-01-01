Turkey clubs in New Albany
New Albany restaurants that serve turkey clubs
More about Ready Set Prep'd
Ready Set Prep'd
1222 State St. Suite 4, New Albany,
|Turkey Club Wrap
|$10.00
herb roasted turkey breast, romaine, tomato, bacon, avocado, maple dijon
540 Calories | 34 P | 53 C (45 net) | 21 F | 8 Fiber | 4 Sugar (1 added) | 670mg Sodium
Can be dairy-free without maple dijon
More about Tucker's American Favorites
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Tucker's American Favorites
2441 state street, New Albany
|Turkey Club
|$12.99
Turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on toast.
|LUNCH Turkey Club
|$11.99
Grilled toast with turkey, cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served with fries.