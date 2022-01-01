Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in New Albany

Go
New Albany restaurants
Toast

New Albany restaurants that serve turkey clubs

In Da Club image

 

Ready Set Prep'd

1222 State St. Suite 4, New Albany,

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey Club Wrap$10.00
herb roasted turkey breast, romaine, tomato, bacon, avocado, maple dijon
540 Calories | 34 P | 53 C (45 net) | 21 F | 8 Fiber | 4 Sugar (1 added) | 670mg Sodium
Can be dairy-free without maple dijon
More about Ready Set Prep'd
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Tucker's American Favorites

2441 state street, New Albany

Avg 3.5 (46 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Club$12.99
Turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on toast.
LUNCH Turkey Club$11.99
Grilled toast with turkey, cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served with fries.
More about Tucker's American Favorites

Browse other tasty dishes in New Albany

Chicken Tenders

Corn Dogs

Cobb Salad

Short Ribs

Coleslaw

Spinach Salad

Pork Chops

Tacos

Map

More near New Albany to explore

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (303 restaurants)

Jeffersonville

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Prospect

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Corydon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Crestwood

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Salem

No reviews yet

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Shelbyville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Sellersburg

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (303 restaurants)

Bardstown

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (920 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (962 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (315 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (383 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston