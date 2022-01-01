Go
Toast

New Anthem Beer Project

Come in and enjoy!

110 Greenfield St

No reviews yet

Location

110 Greenfield St

Wilmington NC

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Benny's Big Time Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

True Blue Butcher and Barrel

No reviews yet

Butcher and Barrel, located in Downtown Wilmington, NC in The South Front District, will stay loyal to the True Blue brand with a butcher shop and great steak choices, but will create its own identity with redesigned menu options, a spirited atmosphere that accommodates live music, and eventually over 500 liquor options.

Benny's Big Time Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Big, fun, tasty, and Italian.

Mariposa Tapas Bar - Wilmington

No reviews yet

Located at 1502 S 3rd St Wilmington in the South Front District, Mariposa will make sure to transport you to Spain with a menu full of authentic Spanish tapas, an intentionally crafted wine list and an intimate atmosphere.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston