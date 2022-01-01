Go
Consumer picView gallery

New Baden American Legion

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

105 E Illinois St

New Baden, IL 62265

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Restaurant info

Website

Location

105 E Illinois St, New Baden IL 62265

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pete's Bar and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
402 N Commercial St. Albers, IL 62215
View restaurantnext
Village Grill and Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
611 N Hanover St Okawville, IL 62271
View restaurantnext
1st Street Lounge - 119 W 1st St
orange starNo Reviews
119 W 1st St O'Fallon, IL 62269
View restaurantnext
Peel Wood Fired Pizza and Brewery - O'Fallon
orange starNo Reviews
104 South Cherry Street O'Fallon, IL 62269
View restaurantnext
Hi-Pointe (O'Fallon, IL) - 630 West Hwy 50
orange starNo Reviews
630 West Hwy 50 O'Fallon, IL 62269
View restaurantnext
Sugarfire Smokehouse - O'Fallon
orange starNo Reviews
1425 N. Greenmount Rd O'Fallon, IL 62269
View restaurantnext
Map

More near New Baden

O Fallon

No reviews yet

Belleville

No reviews yet

Troy

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Edwardsville

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Saint Louis

Avg 4.5 (297 restaurants)

Alton

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Bunker Hill

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Florissant

No reviews yet

Ballwin

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

New Baden American Legion

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston