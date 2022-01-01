New Baltimore restaurants you'll love
New Baltimore's top cuisines
Must-try New Baltimore restaurants
More about Bagger Dave's Tavern
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bagger Dave's Tavern
50570 Gratiot Ave, New Baltimore
|Popular items
|Crazy Train Grilled Cheese
|$11.50
Muenster, Cheddar, Parmesan, applewood smoked bacon, sliced apple, Garlic Aioli, choice of sourdough or marble rye bread. Served with a cup of Roasted Red Pepper Soup.
|Create Your Own Burger
|$10.50
Act like a chef & create your own masterpiece.
|Bacon BBQ
|$12.50
Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato,
BBQ sauce, grilled brioche bun. Try it with Chipotle BBQ sauce.
More about Fin's Eatery & Spirits
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Fin's Eatery & Spirits
51006 Washington, New Baltimore
|Popular items
|Pot Pie
|$15.95
Our deep dish pot pie filled with chicken, fresh garden vegetables simmered in a savory gravy and surrounded with a flaky puff pastry
|Detroiter Burger
|$12.95
1/2 lb. special blend beef, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and red onions, on a brioche bun.
|Chicken Tenders
|$11.95
Southern fried boneless chicken.
More about Wooden Valve
FRENCH FRIES
Wooden Valve
36310 Main St, New Baltimore
|Popular items
|SHRIMP TACO
|$6.00
Grilled Shrimp, Mango Guac, Red & Yellow Pepper, Jack Cheese, Flour Tortilla
|TEX -MEX
|$5.00
House recipe ground beef, crema, pico, shredded lettuce, jack cheese
|PORK TACO
|$7.00
Citrus-brined with a southwest rub, grilled corn salsa, avocado crema, queso fresco, corn shell
More about Gus' Coney Island - New Baltimore
Gus' Coney Island - New Baltimore
50899 Gratiot Avenue, New Baltimore
More about Uncle Maddio’s
Uncle Maddio’s
53084 Windham Rd, Chesterfield
More about Achatz Pies of Chesterfield
Achatz Pies of Chesterfield
30301 Commerce Blvd, Chesterfield