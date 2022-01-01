New Baltimore restaurants you'll love

New Baltimore restaurants
Toast
  • New Baltimore

New Baltimore's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try New Baltimore restaurants

Bagger Dave's Tavern image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bagger Dave's Tavern

50570 Gratiot Ave, New Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1574 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crazy Train Grilled Cheese$11.50
Muenster, Cheddar, Parmesan, applewood smoked bacon, sliced apple, Garlic Aioli, choice of sourdough or marble rye bread. Served with a cup of Roasted Red Pepper Soup.
Create Your Own Burger$10.50
Act like a chef & create your own masterpiece.
Bacon BBQ$12.50
Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato,
BBQ sauce, grilled brioche bun. Try it with Chipotle BBQ sauce.
More about Bagger Dave's Tavern
Fin's Eatery & Spirits image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fin's Eatery & Spirits

51006 Washington, New Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1316 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pot Pie$15.95
Our deep dish pot pie filled with chicken, fresh garden vegetables simmered in a savory gravy and surrounded with a flaky puff pastry
Detroiter Burger$12.95
1/2 lb. special blend beef, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and red onions, on a brioche bun.
Chicken Tenders$11.95
Southern fried boneless chicken.
More about Fin's Eatery & Spirits
Wooden Valve image

FRENCH FRIES

Wooden Valve

36310 Main St, New Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (232 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SHRIMP TACO$6.00
Grilled Shrimp, Mango Guac, Red & Yellow Pepper, Jack Cheese, Flour Tortilla
TEX -MEX$5.00
House recipe ground beef, crema, pico, shredded lettuce, jack cheese
PORK TACO$7.00
Citrus-brined with a southwest rub, grilled corn salsa, avocado crema, queso fresco, corn shell
More about Wooden Valve
Gus' Coney Island - New Baltimore image

 

Gus' Coney Island - New Baltimore

50899 Gratiot Avenue, New Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Gus' Coney Island - New Baltimore
Uncle Maddio’s image

 

Uncle Maddio’s

53084 Windham Rd, Chesterfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Uncle Maddio’s
Restaurant banner

 

Achatz Pies of Chesterfield

30301 Commerce Blvd, Chesterfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Achatz Pies of Chesterfield

Map

Map

