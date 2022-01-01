Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheeseburgers in New Baltimore

New Baltimore restaurants
New Baltimore restaurants that serve cheeseburgers

Twisted Rooster

45225 Marketplace Boulevard, Chesterfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
KIDS CHEESEBURGER$5.99
cheddar cheese. Served with one side and a drink.
BBQ BACON DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER$12.99
two charbroiled 4 oz steakburger patties, melted gouda, crisp bacon, caramelized onions, twisted BBQ & garlic mayo on a brioche bun, served with a side of thunder crunch fries
BACON & EGG CHEESEBURGER$12.99
choice ground chuck, grilled and topped with bacon, cheddar, rooster aioli, & a sunny side up egg, with thunder crunch fries
More about Twisted Rooster
Bagger Dave's Tavern image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bagger Dave's Tavern

50570 Gratiot Ave, New Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1574 reviews)
Takeout
Great American Cheeseburger$12.50
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, grilled sesame seed brioche bun
Kids Cheeseburger$7.50
Served with side and drink
More about Bagger Dave's Tavern

