Cheeseburgers in New Baltimore
New Baltimore restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
Twisted Rooster
45225 Marketplace Boulevard, Chesterfield
|KIDS CHEESEBURGER
|$5.99
cheddar cheese. Served with one side and a drink.
|BBQ BACON DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER
|$12.99
two charbroiled 4 oz steakburger patties, melted gouda, crisp bacon, caramelized onions, twisted BBQ & garlic mayo on a brioche bun, served with a side of thunder crunch fries
|BACON & EGG CHEESEBURGER
|$12.99
choice ground chuck, grilled and topped with bacon, cheddar, rooster aioli, & a sunny side up egg, with thunder crunch fries
Bagger Dave's Tavern
50570 Gratiot Ave, New Baltimore
|Great American Cheeseburger
|$12.50
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, grilled sesame seed brioche bun
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$7.50
Served with side and drink