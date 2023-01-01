Chicken salad in New Baltimore
Bagger Dave's Tavern - Chesterfield
50570 Gratiot Ave, New Baltimore
|Backyard BBQ Chicken Salad
|$11.95
Mixed greens, brown sugar BBQ dry rubbed allnatural chicken breast, drizzled with our sweet BBQ sauce, black bean corn salsa, grape tomatoes, cheddar. Tossed in Buttermilk Ranch dressing.
|Buffalo Chicken BLT Salad
|$11.95
Mixed greens, homestyle breaded tenders, grape tomatoes, cheddar and bleu cheese, diced bacon, garlic croutons, Buffalo Garlic sauce. Tossed in Buttermilk Ranch dressing.