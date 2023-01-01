Chicken salad in New Baltimore

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bagger Dave's Tavern image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bagger Dave's Tavern - Chesterfield

50570 Gratiot Ave, New Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1574 reviews)
Takeout
Backyard BBQ Chicken Salad$11.95
Mixed greens, brown sugar BBQ dry rubbed allnatural chicken breast, drizzled with our sweet BBQ sauce, black bean corn salsa, grape tomatoes, cheddar. Tossed in Buttermilk Ranch dressing.
Buffalo Chicken BLT Salad$11.95
Mixed greens, homestyle breaded tenders, grape tomatoes, cheddar and bleu cheese, diced bacon, garlic croutons, Buffalo Garlic sauce. Tossed in Buttermilk Ranch dressing.
More about Bagger Dave's Tavern - Chesterfield
Fin's Eatery & Spirits image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fin's Eatery & Spirits

51006 Washington, New Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1316 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad$14.95
Our house salad, tomatoes, red onions, and cucumber, topped with grilled chicken breast
More about Fin's Eatery & Spirits

